Top Spots In Delhi To Learn How To Swim

Learning the Ropes at Public Pools

Siri Fort Sports Complex

Address: August Kranti Marg, New Delhi 110003.

This aquatic facility receives a great deal of input. It has a swimming pool with shallow areas that are perfectly suitable for younger swimmers who want to learn before advancing to the more advanced techniques. Though they don't provide structured lessons, it's a good place to do teamwork with a friend or a family member who can help you.

Pacific Sports Complex

Address: Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 110063

With a large swimming pool capacity, Pacific Sports Complex caters to the crowds just the same. There are no swimming lessons available as such, though you can look around for a private swimming coach operating there. A lifeguard is constantly present for the safe use of the water for practice, thereby allowing members to access the waters for safe and regulated workouts.

Khazan Singh Swimming Academy

Named after a legendary Indian swimmer they built an academy having Olympic-size pool facilities. These clubs are more likely to concentrate on training competitive swimmers, but individual lessons can still be arranged if there is such a request. The presence of a trained coach and focused swimming surroundings have a constructive impact on serious swimmers.

Address: Dallupura Rd, near Vasundhara Enclave, Vasundhara Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi, 110096

Chilla Sports Complex offers a very well secured Swimming pool, a Toddler's pool as well as Olympic-size laps available. They provide group or private swimming lessons for all age groups. Since it is a sports complex, there are many other sports that one can partake in alongside swimming. Apart from regular swimming, members are also allowed to participate in recreational swimming.

Must-Haves:

Additional Gear (Consider based on your needs):

Swim Cap: A swim cap helps keep your hair out of your face and protects it from chlorine damage. Decathlon Swim Caps

Goggles: Goggles protect your eyes from chlorine and provide clear underwater vision. Decathlon Swimming Goggles

Ear Plugs (Optional): Some people find ear plugs helpful to prevent water from entering their ears, especially if prone to ear infections.

Kickboard (Optional): A kickboard can be a valuable tool for beginners to isolate and practice leg movements while keeping afloat.

Pull Buoy (Optional): A pull buoy helps keep your legs high in the water, allowing you to focus on arm strokes and upper body technique.

Once given the right instruction and a few practice sessions, you could find yourself gliding through the water like a pro. Thus, gear up your swimwear, try the shade of the pool, and prepare to be an integral part of the Delhi summer fun.