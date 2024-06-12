OutlookHub

Top Spots In Delhi To Learn How To Swim

Regardless of the common preference for a relaxing and controlled environment, we all have our distinct priorities when it comes to swimming. This guide dives into some of the best pools in Delhi to learn how to swim, catering to all ages and budgets.

Top Spots In Delhi To Learn How To Swim
info_icon

The scorching summer of Delhi brings the ideal time for many swimming enthusiasts to learn and excel at this life-saving skill. Which further leads to the question where?

Regardless of the common preference for a relaxing and controlled environment, we all have our distinct priorities when it comes to swimming. This guide dives into some of the best pools in Delhi to learn how to swim, catering to all ages and budgets.

Making a Splash with Professional Instruction

David Swimming Academy

The structured and safe environment makes David Swimming Academy the right choice for those who want to learn swimming as an adult. The organization, with knowledgeable trainers and a well-appointed pool, gives one-on-one instruction to help eradicate your fear of water and strengthen your swimming skills with confidence.

SwimLife Swimming Academy

Through a wide range of services that concentrate on aquatic ability building, SwimLife comes up with a program for all ages, both children and adults. Their well-experienced trainers apply new learning models and practices to encourage students' active participation and to make the learning process interactive and exciting.

Dr. SPM Swimming Pool Complex

This Olympic-sized complex is equipped with group swimming classes conducted by certified coaches only. While it lacks the intimacy of private pools, it remains the economical choice for the majority of people who prefer a structured environment

YMCA Swimming Pool:

Connaught Place

Siting the pool right in the middle of the city, this YMCA pool features a 25-meter-long training pool that has a maximum depth of 6 feet. Swimming lessons are held for children aged above 6 years, with three lessons offered in a weekly period. Recreational swimming is also available during specified time slots.

Learning the Ropes at Public Pools

Siri Fort Sports Complex

Address: August Kranti Marg, New Delhi 110003.

This aquatic facility receives a great deal of input. It has a swimming pool with shallow areas that are perfectly suitable for younger swimmers who want to learn before advancing to the more advanced techniques. Though they don't provide structured lessons, it's a good place to do teamwork with a friend or a family member who can help you.

Pacific Sports Complex

Address: Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 110063

With a large swimming pool capacity, Pacific Sports Complex caters to the crowds just the same. There are no swimming lessons available as such, though you can look around for a private swimming coach operating there. A lifeguard is constantly present for the safe use of the water for practice, thereby allowing members to access the waters for safe and regulated workouts.

Khazan Singh Swimming Academy

Named after a legendary Indian swimmer they built an academy having Olympic-size pool facilities. These clubs are more likely to concentrate on training competitive swimmers, but individual lessons can still be arranged if there is such a request. The presence of a trained coach and focused swimming surroundings have a constructive impact on serious swimmers.

Chilla Sports Complex:

Address: Dallupura Rd, near Vasundhara Enclave, Vasundhara Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi, 110096

Chilla Sports Complex offers a very well secured Swimming pool, a Toddler's pool as well as Olympic-size laps available. They provide group or private swimming lessons for all age groups. Since it is a sports complex, there are many other sports that one can partake in alongside swimming. Apart from regular swimming, members are also allowed to participate in recreational swimming.

Must-Haves:

Additional Gear (Consider based on your needs):

  • Swim Cap: A swim cap helps keep your hair out of your face and protects it from chlorine damage. Decathlon Swim Caps

  • Goggles: Goggles protect your eyes from chlorine and provide clear underwater vision. Decathlon Swimming Goggles

  • Ear Plugs (Optional): Some people find ear plugs helpful to prevent water from entering their ears, especially if prone to ear infections.

  • Kickboard (Optional): A kickboard can be a valuable tool for beginners to isolate and practice leg movements while keeping afloat.

  • Pull Buoy (Optional): A pull buoy helps keep your legs high in the water, allowing you to focus on arm strokes and upper body technique.

Once given the right instruction and a few practice sessions, you could find yourself gliding through the water like a pro. Thus, gear up your swimwear, try the shade of the pool, and prepare to be an integral part of the Delhi summer fun.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Red Fort Attack: President Murmu Rejects Pak Terrorist's Mercy Plea | Who Is He?
  2. Day In Pics: June 12, 2024
  3. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  4. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  5. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' After Accepting Blame For Dallas Mavericks' 2-0 Deficit
  2. ISL: Valpuia Signs Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Till 2027
  3. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  4. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  5. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka