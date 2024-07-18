OutlookHub

Top Sleep Tracker Devices In 2024: Find Your Perfect Fit For Better Sleep

A sound sleep is one of the most important things that a human being needs in life, it plays a very important role in our health.

Fitbit Charge 5
Luckily there are ways with the help of modern technology that one can learn more about the quality of his/her sleep. Below is a roundup of the five best sleep tracking devices you can get in the USA today, each with its special contributory factors towards a better night’s sleep.

1. Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit is one of the most prominent brands when it comes to the fitness tracking devices, and the Charge 5 is actually one of the better devices in this aspect in the company’s portfolio. In addition to the continuous monitoring of sleep stages that include light, deep, and REM sleep, it provides a Sleep Score that gives a general indication of the quality of sleep. Also, its heart rate and oxygen saturation features can give more details about your general health.

Special Feature - Monitor Activity Tracker, GPS, Sleep Monitor, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Notifications, Time Display, Distance Tracker, Daily Workout Memory

Price Range - 140-150 USD

2. Oura Ring

Oura Ring
info_icon

The Oura Ring is a slim band that comes in the form of a ring and is configured for sleep tracking. This tracks the different stages of your sleep, your pulse, temperature and everything in between. They have long battery life and are bulk-free which suits people who desire a detailed sleep profile without having to wear an arm-band gadget.

Special Feature - Pinpoint Accuracy, Long Battery Life, Durable Materials, Research-grade Sensors.

Price Range - 170-180 USD

3. Withings Sleep Analyzer

Withings Sleep Analyzer
info_icon

The Withings Sleep Analyzer is a non-wearable device that is placed under the mattress of the bed. It monitors sleep pattern, pulse rate, snoring and any irregular breathing. It is highly advisable for anyone who cannot afford to wear a device while they sleep. This [clinical information connects to the Withings Health Mate app to provide access and data analysis.

Price Range - 150-160 USD

4. Garmin Venu 2

Garmin Venu 2
info_icon

Garmin is another big name in fitness tracking, and the Venu 2 offers comprehensive sleep tracking. It monitors your sleep stages and provides a Sleep Score. Additionally, it tracks stress levels, respiration, and oxygen saturation, giving you a holistic view of your health and well-being.

Special Feature - GPS, Music Player, Notifications, Sleep Monitor, Stress Tracking, Activity Tracker

Price Range - 390-400 USD

5. SleepScore Max

SleepScore Max
info_icon

SleepScore Max is a bedside device that uses bio-motion sensors to track your sleep without any physical contact. It provides detailed sleep analysis, including sleep stages and environment factors like light and sound. The SleepScore app offers personalized tips to help you improve your sleep over time.

Price Range - 149-200 USD

The five sleep tracking devices listed above have all the attributes that can assist you in finding out how to sleep better. If you enjoy wearing a gadget or don’t want to come in contact with the tracking unit at all there is something out there for you. Purchasing one of these machines could mean a very big giant step to improving the quality of sleep and hence a healthier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

