Top LGBTQ Visionaries Who Founded Empowering Brands

As the world gears towards the Pride Month in June 2024, it is fascinating to look at some progressive entrepreneurs from the LGBTQ community who have started remarkable brands that uphold the core values within the community. This list is not only inclusive in terms of the clients they served but also reflects the purpose of Pride Month – being empowered and embraced for who we are.
Kirrin Finch
One such brand that has gained popularity in recent times is Kirrin Finch, which was started by a lesbian couple. Promoting androgynous clothing, they provide menswear-inspired clothing, for both men and women; However, their focus on quality, proper fit, and sustainability has appealed to people who want to dress in their authentic selves with Pride.
Boy Smells
In the sphere of scents, an American company called Boy Smells created by Matthew Herman has revolutionized the market, stating that fragrances are not only for males but should be identified as people’s individualities rather than genders. The company’s genderless and ‘gender-positive’ positioning allows people to determine their festive yet personal scent, contributing to the concept of Pride Month’s inclusiveness in the fragrance market.
A Tribe Called Queer
A Tribe Called Queer co-founded by Sabine Maxine Lopez Queer BIPOC Non-Binary Femme is an organization that supports queer people of color from Los Angeles. They offer easy access to programs, resources, and a gender-neutral clothing line, thus creating an empowering and safe environment within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Kin + Kind
LGBTQ+-owned brand Kin + Kind was founded by twin Janine and Thomas Ling who make sure all the products dedicated to pet wellness are natural and organic. The products that are showcased in their store are handmade, and their main principle is to make a product that is safe for any fur family.
Kiss My Face
Kiss My Face, founded by Robert MacLeod and Steve Byckiewicz in 1988, is a brand that has long advocated the use of natural ingredients and diversity in skin care. This brand sells a vast choice of products that also address environmental, and ethical concerns and is mostly vegan.
Wildfang
Wildfang, co-founded by Emma McIlroy (LGBTQ+ advocate), is a subversive fashion brand that challenges conventional understandings of femininity, masculinity, and body image, transforming clothing into a symbol of self-assertion and expression – a fundamental tenet of Pride Month. Another aspect of their inclusivity is their support for the gay community and donating part of the profits to charity.
Alder New York
In Brooklyn, Nina Zilka and David Krause, a queer couple, own Alder New York which is a skincare company that offers products that are non-toxic and for all genders and skin types. Leveraging gentle derma-tested actives, and instituting the use of EWG-verified ingredients, they embody the spirit of Pride Month for the acceptance of all.
Babeland
Claiming to be the oldest sex shop in the United States, Babeland was established in 1993 by Claire Cavanah and Rachel Venning to promote a healthy lifestyle and pleasure of sex for everyone, across the gender spectrum. Offering a safe place for experimentation and embracing one’s authentic self, along with supporting the idea of body acceptance, Babeland resonates with Pride Month’s purpose.
Haus Labs
The makeup company Haus Labs, which is owned by infamous bisexual pop star Lady Gaga began it in 2019. It is a vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics line with outstanding makeup products for various looks and skin types empowering diverse models in their advertisements, which adheres to Pride Month’s message.
These are not just brands that were established by queer visionaries; they are movements promoting queer perspectives, which are placed at the core of Pride Month 2024 – diversity, inclusiveness, and self-identity. They are extending this through their products, services, and community projects and this makes them role models in breaking barriers and helping to change people’s perceptions of the world.
In a world where many people want to categorize everybody into their appropriate spheres, these brands are focused on the freedom to be who one wants to be without any fear – an idea that is amazing and should be celebrated during Pride Month and beyond. Therefore, the purpose of this celebration should not be limited to June but should be celebrated every day together with the brands and visionaries who created them to ensure that everyone can live and succeed no matter their gender or sexuality.
