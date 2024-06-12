Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Companies In USA Making A Difference During Pride Month

June is Pride Month, a colorful and spirited opt for LGBTQ+ individuals and their kinship. It is an opportunity to celebrate the progress toward equality and, at the same time, a moment that keeps society aware of the current battle for diversity. A lot of brands are moving away from the mere rainbow-colored logos and colorful collabs and ads during Pride Month. They are actively engaging in the process of establishing a welcoming and diverse marketplace that supports the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month.
Beyond the Rainbow: Brands Leading the Charge
Here are some US companies championing LGBTQ+ inclusivity through meaningful actions and genuine efforts, many of whom offer their products conveniently online:
Target: A longtime LGBTQ+ supporter, Target offers a refreshing perspective in retail with expansive gender-neutral clothing lines (Wild Fable™) available in-store and online. Their marketing campaigns feature diverse families, same-sex couples, and individuals who defy traditional gender norms, fostering a sense of belonging.
TomboyX: Gendered clothing in today’s time is a concept of the past, and this business has contributed to establishing new standards for clothing. In simple words, TomboyX caters to customers regardless of their gen, initially with the expectations of providing tomboys, non-binary individuals and anyone who wants to break out of the limitations of gendered clothing the right space and products. Hence, the brand celebrates individuality and self-expression through fashion.
American Eagle: American Eagle’s “Real Styles” campaign is the type of advertisement that is sorely missing in the age where beauty standards are constantly being raised up to unrealistic levels. This campaign includes models of all genders, ethnicities, sizes, and disability which gives everyone a representation of beauty. By celebrating diversity in their marketing, American Eagle sends a powerful message: their clothing does not limit itself to any identity or representation and is for anyone.
The Body Shop: This beauty company has been reputable for its active support of political issues such as equal rights for the LGBTQ. They incorporate queer representation in marketing promotions which sends out a message of the allyship of the brand. The Body Shop also engages with and supports LGBTQ+ groups and guarantees a diverse consumer base in their products.
The Phluid Project (NYC): The Phluid Project (NYC): Launched back in 2018, The Phluid Project is not just a clothing brand but an important reference to gender nonconforming individuals. All the labelled items ranging from clothing to beauty products are not standardized for any divisions based on gender identity. They argue fashion against conventional norms and embrace individuality over conformity in their fashion choices. The Phluid Project is different from other popular brands, as a part of its profit is sent to LGTBQ+ organizations, and it helps to promote diversity for everyone in the sphere of fashion.
Tom Ford: Working within the sphere of luxury fashion, time and again, the brand Tom Ford has also matched with the allyship spirit within the league of inclusive brands. The representation Queer models in their advertisement campaigns and fashion collection are the way the brand for showing support concerning gender equality. Tom Ford was also not shy in joining the campaign against discrimination and for equality within the fashion industry and the world.
Levi's (Levis.com): From the earliest days of its progressive activism, Levi has been a vocal supporter of equality, and especially, the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. They offer a wide range of clothes that can be worn by anyone irrespective of their gender in comparison to other ordinary shops. Levi’s also engages in regular charitable donations and the sponsoring of multiple organizations with an emphasis on the promotion of the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Power of the Pink Dollar: Why LGBTQ+ Inclusion Matters
The basic target market that is composed of LGBTQ+ has a massive purchasing power, and thus, it represents a valuable market segment. A report from the Centre for American Progress noted that the total purchasing power of the LGBTQ+ community is more than $1 trillion every year in the United States. When brands make products more inclusive, they not only act morally, but also appeal to a loyal and expanding consumer base. A study that was conducted also showed that LGBTQ+ consumers are likely to purchase or use the services from those companies that they believe in and provide support to the equality cause.
Celebrating with Purpose: The Road Ahead
Pride Month is an important social event aimed at raising awareness of the achievements pursued by the representatives of the LGBTQ+ community. However, true inclusivity cannot be a one-time exercise, or done only during diverse awareness months by the brands. If brands follow various measures such as the ones given above, such gesture-making can go beyond performing the basics and help in trusting, subverting the current lack of loyalty, and creating a better market for everyone. The topics discussed should be more inclusive and promote an environment in which people can be who they are and feel valued. This Pride Month, and every month, let us honor the victories in the fight for the rights of all, in the fight for recognition of people’s right to love anyone they want.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.