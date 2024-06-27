OutlookHub

Top Language Learning Apps In The USA

Learning a new language can be an interesting but difficult process. However, there are several language learning applications available in the US market that make the process easier and more enjoyable. Included below are some of the best apps for learning languages along with their founding details and office locations.

Duolingo
1) Duolingo

Founded - 2011

Headquarters - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Duolingo is one of the most preferred apps for learning new languages across the globe. It was created by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker and teaches over 30 languages like Spanish, French, German, Japanese among others. The application employs game mechanics to make learning fun through points, levels, and rewards. It is designed for beginners as well as intermediate learners who need to practice daily.

https://www.duolingo.com/

2) Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone
Founded: 1992

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

Rosetta Stone has been a household name in language education for many years. Originally a program-based system it has since developed into an app that offers immersion techniques when studying languages. This method enables students to learn through visual images accompanied by sounds imitating how children acquire a native tongue. They cover 24 different languages via this app which takes an all-inclusive approach towards mastering a foreign one.

https://eu.rosettastone.com/

3. Babbel

Babbel
Babbel
Established - 2007

Headquarters - New York City, New York, and Berlin, Germany

Babbel is known for its practical approach to language learning. Founded by Markus Witte and Thomas Holl, Babbel offers courses designed by linguistic experts. The app emphasizes conversational skills, helping users to quickly start speaking their chosen language. Babbel’s courses are available in 14 languages and are tailored to fit different learning styles and goals.

https://www.babbel.com/

4. Memrise

Memrise
Memrise
Established - 2010

Headquarters - London, United Kingdom, with a significant user base in the USA

Memrise combines language learning with fun, using spaced repetition and mnemonic techniques to help users remember words and phrases. Co-founded by Ed Cooke and Greg Detre, Memrise offers courses in 16 languages. The app also features videos of native speakers, providing authentic language exposure that enhances learning.

https://www.memrise.com/

5. Busuu

Busuu
Busuu
Established - 2008

Headquarters - London, United Kingdom, with a growing presence in the USA

Busuu was created by Bernhard Niesner and Adrian Hilti, offering a comprehensive language learning experience. The app provides interactive lessons and practice with native speakers. Busuu’s courses cover 12 languages and are designed to improve reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills. The app also offers personalized study plans to help users achieve their learning goals.

https://www.busuu.com/en-us

The language learning apps are equipped with a variety of different resources and techniques to suit different learning styles. There are applications that will suit your preferences whether you are inclined towards gamification, immersion or practical conversations. Happy learning.

