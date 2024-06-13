Top 5 Must-Visit Islands In Lakshadweep For Your Summer Getaway

The Minicoy Island is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, situated at a distance of 398 km (215 nautical miles) south-west of Kochi between 8° 15′ and 8° 20′ N latitude and 73° 01′ and 73° OS’ E longitude, having an area of 4.80 sq km. It is the second largest and southernmost island in Lakshadweep, crescent shaped and has one of the largest lagoons. Viringli is the small islet that you see on the south. Minicoy is set apart from the Northern group of islands by its culture. The closest land to Minicoy is Thuraakunu Island in the Republic of the Maldives about 100 km to the south across the Vangaaru Channel.