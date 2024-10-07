Tirupati Laddoo Controversy

“Is it godly, political, or sheer nonsense?” Asks Vishwaprasad ALVA as pure rhetoric.
He further explains why the faith in its sacredness cannot be altered for the Hindu community.
To determine that ghee, when ingested in millions of metric tonnes, will be the pure form of ghee from the Gomaata, or the Holy Cow, no multimillion-dollar global study endeavour is needed. It is inherently against the principles of justice and fairness to turn over management of Hindu temples to the government and non-Hindus. They are required by the Abrahamic religions to evangelise and win over everyone to their ‘one and only true God.’
Stemming from a conviction that Hindus who haven't converted will be spending an eternity in hell, it is bound to be of no consequence in deceiving them into eating the holy fat of killed cows!
There are hundreds of Hindu top officials in the temple administration who are aware of the situation but have done nothing. To begin with, the milk from the ‘holy Gomaata’ is only holy if the cow is treated as a mother in the real sense. No mother is provided growth hormones and antibiotics together with food in order to produce large amounts of milk and ghee for commercial interests. We don't send our mothers to the slaughterhouse when they stop lactating or are no longer useful to us.
If you have a cow as a member of your family, bred naturally and not tortured in captivity, cared for until its last breath as we would care for our ‘Mata’ (mother), and allowed to live as a colony of cows, bulls, and calves in a free ranch, we can only consume the milk left over after feeding their calf. Milk and ghee production is one of the cruellest industries in modern times; harsher than slaughterhouses, where the anguish lasts only a few hours before the animal is identified and moved for killing.
As a devout Hindu who believes in Gomaata, you should not consume milk or dairy products unless you are certain they are from the true Gomaata. Bulk milk-ghee sweets on the market have been just as tainted as ‘Tirupati laddoo’.
We are currently in the reverse human evolution stage. Humans are intelligent in some ways but weak in common sense and reasoning. It is foolish to suppose that cows offer milk to people of their own volition. We steal milk from the cows. Give up all animal products. They are the product of excruciating anguish, torture, and suffering inflicted upon cute, innocent, loving living creatures. Forget God and religion. Religion is irrelevant for those who are kind to all living things and nature. God's true incarnation is unconditional love, which you can experience and share.
