The Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Perfect Mattress In The USA

This article will give you a quick guide to the best mattresses available in the USA for better sleep.

Perfect Mattress In The USA
After a hectic day, everyone needs proper sleep, and a quality mattress is what we seek. With the abundance of online mattresses, finding an appropriate and suitable mattress for your sleep is quite challenging. When you shop for a mattress, you expect everything related to your sleep position (front, side, or stomach sleeper), your comfortability, softness, material, reviews etc.

Here are the top mattresses available:

Nest Bedding

Nest bedding promotes comfort, quality, and sustainability with proper sleep. They care about their customers and their needs, and that’s why their products are made with high-quality material, soft cotton, and feature renewable designs. Nest bedding promotes better sleep and good health, not just for today but for a lifetime. This mattress is preferable for side sleepers and those who sleep hot because it provides cooling capacity in the mattress.

  • Type: Hybrid

  • Deals: 30% new Starling contour grid mattress

  • Warranty Trial: 100-night trial lifetime warranty

Pros: Side sleeper and combo sleeper, anyone who prioritizes support and pressure relief

Cons: Not for a stomach sleeper.

Tuft & Needle Mattress

Tuft & Needle is one of the most recommended mattresses, as it is comfortable and supportive. Tuft & Needle promotes its lifetime warranty and accommodates a wide range of sleepers. It has a configurable hardness level and employs high-quality materials, making it an excellent overall pick. It is also preferred as the best mattress for people who are side sleepers and need pressure reduction for back and stomach sleepers requiring spinal alignment.

  • Type: Hybrid

  • Deals: 20% off on all mattresses up to July 4

  • Warranty Trials: 1o0-night trials and a 10-year warranty

Pros: Support and comfort for a long time, good breathability, Cost-effectiveness, etc

Cons: motion transfer and is not best for couples.

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress promotes 100% organic certification and sustainability in their mattress. The mattresses are vegan and are a great example of comfort and the best sleep. They use certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, together with innerspring coils for support, and are ideal for those with allergies and sensitivities. Avocado Green mattress is appealing for back and side sleepers and may not be ideal for stomach sleepers.

  • Type: Foam-latex

  • Deal: save up to $1540 on selected mattress

  • Warranty or trial period: 30 days free trial and 10-year warranty.

Nectar Premier Memory Foam

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress, is easy to deliver and set up. It is meant to provide both cooling and comfort. The Nectar Premier mattress is for every sleeper, is the least expensive, and has a lifetime warranty period. Its memory foam layer regulates body temperature and prevents overheating. The mattress is made for those who prefer to sleep hot or want a luxurious, pressure-relieving memory foam feel. It provides dual-action cooling technology and a medium firm comfort level.

  • Type: Memory foam

  • Deals: 40% off on the mattress

  • Warranty: 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Pros: Fast delivery, memory foam feel, best for sleeping hot

Cons: Hard to move around on, not for problem sleepers.

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep provides a memory foam mattress which will help to provide comfort and the best sleep. This mattress accommodates every sleeper but is best for side sleepers. Layla offers dual features; its soft side relieves pressure for side sleepers, and the hard side offers support for the back and is good for stomach sleepers.

  • Type: Memory foam

  • Deals: 10% on the mattress

  • Warranty: 120-night trial and 10-year warranty

Pros: Memory foam feel, best for sleeping side sleepers, antimicrobial properties, etc.

Cons: Not for problem sleepers, not ideal for hot sleepers etc.

Additional Tips:

Compare and Research: Visit the brand website, get through the details of the product, read reviews, and then decide to buy the product.

Trial period: Don’t hurry while buying the mattress; online retailers provide trial periods. Be aware and take advantage of this opportunity to try the mattress at home and confirm if it is comfortable for your sleep or not.

Warranty: Take advantage of the warranty and look for a mattress with warranties that cover both material and workmanship issues.

Durability: A good mattress lasts for 7-10 years, that’s why you should remember to check the durability of the product.

Comfort and support: Check the comfortability, and support and ensure the mattress provides, a balance of two, properly aligning the spine while easing pressure points.

The best mattresses for all types of Sleepers

Side Sleeper: Helix Midnight Luxe

Back Sleeper: Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

Problem Sleeper: Leesa Saphira Chill Mattress

Stomach Sleeper: Novaform Mattress

Best affordable mattress: Cocoon Chill

Best for Kids: Young Kids Bear Cub mattress

Finding the best mattress is quite difficult. Understand your needs, tastes, budget, sleep position, and other important requirements, and then jump to buy the appropriate mattress that is good for your health and your night’s sleep. Try to find the best one to stop hurting your back and your nightmares.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

