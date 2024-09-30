The Influence Of Ancient Codes On Modern Technology

The Influence of Mathematics and Cryptography in Ancient Times

Mathematics, the language of numbers, is another ancient system of coding that has had a lasting impact on modern technology. The Babylonians, Greeks, and Indians contributed to developing mathematical concepts that would later become integral to computer science. For example, binary systems used in today’s digital encoding can trace their roots to the ancient Chinese concept of duality, as represented in the I Ching, which used combinations of broken and unbroken lines to convey complex information.