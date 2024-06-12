The Delhite Palate: Summer Must-Try Food List In Delhi

Now from the list of all those unique characteristics of this place, we also have the heat waves of Delhi which are making and breaking records each year. So as to cancel out the cons of our favorite city, we have a list of pros that would change your mind about summer in Delhi and may make you look forward to it instead, don’t believe it? Let’s get started.
Cold Coffee at Depaul's
What to expect: Thick and creamy cold coffees with an array of flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and hazelnut.
Why it's perfect for summer: It’s cold and it’s coffee!
A creamy rich cold caffeinated drink to beat for when you need to catch a break.
Where to try it: Depaul's, Connaught Place - This legendary spot is known for its consistently delicious and affordable cold coffees.
Chuski Gola at India Gate
What to expect: A colorful and refreshing ice treat in your all-time favorite flavors like mango, orange, and rose.
Why it's perfect for summer: A summer classic ice shaving dish.
Where to try it: The said Chuski stall is one of the favorite spots where you can relish an impressive range of flavors and toppings that make the icy treat enjoyable.
Aloo Chaat with Bhalla Papdi
What to expect: A tangy and savory salad featuring boiled potatoes, crispy fried flatbreads (papdi), chickpeas, chutneys, and yogurt.
Why it's perfect for summer: A convenient but satisfying product that is ideal for a one-time meal or a supplementary snack.
Where to try it: Bishan Swaroop Chaat Bhandar, Chandni Chowk - This iconic stall has gained a reputation for its mouth-melting bhalla and delicious chutneys.
Lassi at Giani Di Hatti
What to expect: Thick creamy lassi made with fresh yogurt comes in sweet and salty varieties prepared with exotic flavors like mango, rose, and plain.
Why it's perfect for summer: A yogurt-based beverage with a cool, thirst-quenching taste and benefits to digestion.
Where to try it: Giani di Hatti, Chandni Chowk - This shop has earned lots of fame for its thick and creamy lassis prepared with fresh ingredients.
Daulat Ki Chaat at Paranthe Wali Gali
This frothy, melt-in-your-mouth street food is made with milk, cream, and sugar, and often topped with rosewater and nuts. It's best enjoyed fresh during the cooler months.
What to expect: A typical street food that continues to melt in your mouth despite being so creamy and packed with milk, cream, sugar, and sometimes rosewater and nuts.
Why it's perfect for summer: A unique and seasonal treat with a light and airy texture.
Where to try it: Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk - Head to this narrow lane known for its variety of parathas, but don't miss the seasonal Daulat Ki Chaat.
Fruit-stuffed Kulfi at Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale
What to expect: A typical kulfi (Indian ice cream) with a special flavor - filled with several fruits including mango, guava, and watermelon.
Why it's perfect for summer: A delectable and satisfying approach to dipping into cold quick bites and throwing in bursts of fruit coolness.
Where to try it: Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi, 'Wale', Delhi 6, 110059 - They have been in business for over one hundred years and are known for their intense and creamy kulfi flavor.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.