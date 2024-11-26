OutlookHub

"The Caste Census: Resistance Now, Relevance Tomorrow": Columnist Abhishek Gupta

Abhishek Gupta
Though the very basic idea of comprehensive caste-based census has been resisted by many, citing worries about administrative complexity and societal divisiveness, the need for this has gathered momentum throughout India. Caste enumerations were historically carried out in British India between 1881 and 1931. However, following independence, caste-based counts were not included in the 1951 Census, with the exception of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), who have been counted in all subsequent censuses. Significant gaps in our knowledge of the socioeconomic structure of Indian society have resulted from the lack of comprehensive data, particularly for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Even if the BJP's opposition may seem strategically calculated, backing the caste census could pay off in the long run, especially because the party now enjoys more support from OBCs and wants to know more about its supporters.

In Indian society, caste has a profound impact on political decisions, societal institutions, and individual identities. Only over 5% of marriages in 2011–12 were intercaste, demonstrating the continued importance of caste in influencing lives even in the face of modernisation. Caste identities are still reinforced by the prevalence of surnames, residential patterns, and the casting of electoral candidates based on caste. In order to help political parties and officials address caste-related disparities and chances for social mobility, a caste census would offer vital information on these issues.

There are strong administrative and legal arguments in favour of a caste census. Social justice programs, such as reservations in public employment, education, and political seats, are mandated by the Indian Constitution and depend on current, accurate caste data. The Supreme Court decided in the 1992 Indra Sawhney case that caste is a legitimate criterion for designating backward classes, despite the fact that the Constitution refers to "class" rather than "caste." Benefits meant for truly disadvantaged populations could be undermined by rules that unintentionally exclude or incorrectly include people in reserved categories in the absence of complete data. Accurate information could enhance reservation allocation, guaranteeing that the most disadvantaged populations benefit. In addition to supporting regular OBC list modifications, a caste census would stop economically dominant groups within these categories from displacing underprivileged communities. Administratively, this census would enable the government to modify policies according to real socioeconomic circumstances, preventing powerful caste groups from monopolising resources.

Given that OBCs have not traditionally been ardent BJP supporters, the party's resistance to a caste census seems to be consistent with its recent electoral methods. The general category, which comprises upper castes, has historically made up the BJP's base, excluding a particular caste which was considered to be the core voter of Indian National Congress from the very independence and OBC communities were mainly ignored in its voter appeal. However, the BJP saw it needed to broaden its appeal and made contact with SCs, STs, and OBCs as regional parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) placed a strong emphasis on caste-based representation. The BJP has made significant gains in OBC communities during the most recent elections, changing the political landscape and establishing itself as a caste-neutral party. Adopting a caste census could now be beneficial, providing the BJP with hard statistics to gauge its support among upper castes, OBCs, SCs, and STs, revealing the changing caste makeup of its support base.

Additionally, the BJP would better understand its influence among OBCs in comparison to its general category support by adopting a caste census, which would help guide its future policies and voter outreach initiatives. The changing demographic environment, where SCs, STs, and particularly OBCs make up a sizeable portion of the party's voter base, may make such data a useful asset for the party's growth and governance, despite the BJP's overall opposition to the census in an effort to avoid social divisions. Having comprehensive data will enable the BJP to improve its policies to reflect the goals of its wider base, balancing the interests of both the general category and OBCs, in areas where caste identity has a big impact on voting behaviour.Furthermore, those in privileged positions are able to maintain the status quo because assumptions on caste dynamics remain unproven in the absence of this data. These differences would be made clear by comprehensive caste statistics, which would motivate the BJP and other parties to rectify under-representation and more effectively target benefits to underserved areas.

Critics claim that a caste census might deepen differences, yet caste counts by themselves are unlikely to worsen India's social systems, which have existed for thousands of years. Since 1951, SCs and STs have been counted without causing significant social unrest, and the census already includes polarising factors like location, religion, and language. Similar to this, administrative difficulties can be resolved with technology by streamlining the procedure with internet-enabled devices. A caste census conducted in accordance with the established Census Act of 1948 and under the supervision of the Census Commissioner will guarantee a more successful approach than the unsuccessful Socio-Economic and Caste Census of 2011, which was caused by design flaws and a lack of coordination.The BJP can benefit from supporting this census as regional parties continue to press for it in order to appeal to under-represented communities, showcasing its dedication to openness, social justice, and equitable development. This will strengthen the BJP's standing as an inclusive party, increasing its appeal to caste-conscious voters and broadening its base among OBCs, SCs, and STs.

Caste-conscious voters have sway in a changing political environment. Adopting a caste census would allow the BJP to more meaningfully engage with its broad voting base while also aligning with the expanding movement for justice. By endorsing a caste census, the BJP could strengthen its reputation as a social reformer and take the lead in resolving historical caste-based injustices. This change in approach will allow the BJP to make more accurate, data-driven judgements in governance and upcoming elections, in addition to giving a clearer picture of its support across categories.

Writer name: Abhishek Gupta

Political analyst and columnist.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

