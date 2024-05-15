The Bharat Ratna Loses Its Lustre By Not Honouring Rafi

Should the decision of choosing this award have been made by popular vote, Mohammed Rafi might have been awarded this honour during his lifetime (he died on 31st July 1980). Interestingly, Rafi was honoured as the 'Best Singer of the Millennium' by Hero Honda and Stardust magazine in 2001 and was named the 'Greatest Voice in Hindi Cinema' in a CNN-IBN poll in 2013. Furthermore, his song 'Man re tu kahe na dheer dhare' was voted the top song in Hindi cinema history by Outlook magazine poll in 2010, with three songs tied for second place, two of which (‘Din dhal jaaye’ and ‘Tere mere sapne’) were his.