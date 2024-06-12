Tech Gadgets To Surprise Your Dad On Father's Day

Father's Day is around the corner on June 16 and is therefore an excellent occasion to express gratitude to all the dads and father figures out there. If your father is a tech fanatic or simply appreciates modern conveniences, giving him a cutting-edge tech gadget is a fantastic way to celebrate. Here's a complete guide to the greatest modern gadgets to give your dad for Father's Day, including some of the most popular tech stuff in the United States.
Lexon Oblio Wireless Charging Station and Sanitizer
For the tech-lover dad
Cool dads deserve cool gifts. Here is the Lexon Oblio, an innovative device that combines the convenience of wireless charging with the hygiene benefits of a UV phone sanitiser. It serves as a charging station for your Qi-enabled smartphone, providing quick wireless charging of up to 10W. Also, the Oblio includes built-in UV-C LED bulbs.
For those who want to clean their phone while being charged, this is for them as the bulb built inside the Oblio sanitizes the phone's surface while it charges, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria frequently found on smartphones.
Price: $ 79.90
Tile Tracker Device
for dads who forget their stuff
With growing age, people start forgetting things, and yes, it’s okay to forget things. Here is a tracking gadget that is ideal for fathers who frequently forget where they have left their belongings (such as vehicle keys, briefcases, or even pets). The Tile Tracker is a Bluetooth-enabled device that helps you locate misplaced objects.
Attach a tile to your keys, wallet, backpack, or anything else you frequently misplace. Then, use your smartphone's tile app to locate the tile by making it ring loudly. The software can also display the tile's last known location on a map, even if it is out of Bluetooth range.
Price: $30
Google Pixel Watch 2
For fitness enthusiast dad
Google Pixel Watch 2 expected features include a long-lasting 24-hour battery and an always-on display, ideal for staying connected all day. Fitness fans may be fascinated by the anticipated multi-path HR sensor, which will let you know more precise heart rate tracking, particularly during tough workouts.
Price: $ 349.99
Samsung Music Frame Smart Speaker
For a dad who loves music
Dad, who loves music along with a photo frame deserves this Samsung Music Frame speaker, which is an innovative gadget that combines a high-quality smart speaker and a photo frame. It has technologies such as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, which produces a surround sound experience from a single speaker. You may also wirelessly stream music from your phone or other device using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. However, the most noteworthy feature is the built-in photo frame. It allows you to show off your favourite photos while listening to music, making it a useful and elegant addition to your house.
Price: $399.33
Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector
For movie and game lover dads
Samsung's The Freestyle is a smart portable is specially made for those dads who love to enjoy movies and gaming on a large screen. The screen projects a full HD image up to 100 inches diagonally, making it perfect for presentations, full-HD movies and large-screen gaming.
Also, the device has a speaker built in it which produces rich 360-degree sound, that develops an immersive sound around you. Even it can simply be positioned where you want it, and it will automatically optimize the screen to rectify skewed images without requiring you to move the device.
Price: $535.99
This Father's Day, treat your father by surprising him with a digital item that matches his interests and lifestyle. Whether it's a smart home assistant, noise-cancelling headphones, or a portable projector, these popular unique tech gifts are sure to brighten his day and make him happy.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.