OutlookHub

Tech Gadgets To Surprise Your Dad On Father's Day

Here's a complete guide to the greatest modern gadgets to give your dad for Father's Day, including some of the most popular tech stuff in the United States.

Tech Gadgets For Father's Day
info_icon

Father's Day is around the corner on June 16 and is therefore an excellent occasion to express gratitude to all the dads and father figures out there. If your father is a tech fanatic or simply appreciates modern conveniences, giving him a cutting-edge tech gadget is a fantastic way to celebrate. Here's a complete guide to the greatest modern gadgets to give your dad for Father's Day, including some of the most popular tech stuff in the United States.

Lexon Oblio Wireless Charging Station and Sanitizer

For the tech-lover dad

Cool dads deserve cool gifts. Here is the Lexon Oblio, an innovative device that combines the convenience of wireless charging with the hygiene benefits of a UV phone sanitiser. It serves as a charging station for your Qi-enabled smartphone, providing quick wireless charging of up to 10W. Also, the Oblio includes built-in UV-C LED bulbs.

info_icon

For those who want to clean their phone while being charged, this is for them as the bulb built inside the Oblio sanitizes the phone's surface while it charges, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria frequently found on smartphones.

Price: $ 79.90

Tile Tracker Device

for dads who forget their stuff

With growing age, people start forgetting things, and yes, it’s okay to forget things. Here is a tracking gadget that is ideal for fathers who frequently forget where they have left their belongings (such as vehicle keys, briefcases, or even pets). The Tile Tracker is a Bluetooth-enabled device that helps you locate misplaced objects.

info_icon

Attach a tile to your keys, wallet, backpack, or anything else you frequently misplace. Then, use your smartphone's tile app to locate the tile by making it ring loudly. The software can also display the tile's last known location on a map, even if it is out of Bluetooth range.

Price: $30

Google Pixel Watch 2

For fitness enthusiast dad

Google Pixel Watch 2 expected features include a long-lasting 24-hour battery and an always-on display, ideal for staying connected all day. Fitness fans may be fascinated by the anticipated multi-path HR sensor, which will let you know more precise heart rate tracking, particularly during tough workouts.

info_icon

Price:  $ 349.99 

Samsung Music Frame Smart Speaker

For a dad who loves music

Dad, who loves music along with a photo frame deserves this Samsung Music Frame speaker, which is an innovative gadget that combines a high-quality smart speaker and a photo frame. It has technologies such as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, which produces a surround sound experience from a single speaker. You may also wirelessly stream music from your phone or other device using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. However, the most noteworthy feature is the built-in photo frame. It allows you to show off your favourite photos while listening to music, making it a useful and elegant addition to your house.

Price: $399.33 

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector

For movie and game lover dads

Samsung's The Freestyle is a smart portable is specially made for those dads who love to enjoy movies and gaming on a large screen. The screen projects a full HD image up to 100 inches diagonally, making it perfect for presentations, full-HD movies and large-screen gaming.

Also, the device has a speaker built in it which produces rich 360-degree sound, that develops an immersive sound around you. Even it can simply be positioned where you want it, and it will automatically optimize the screen to rectify skewed images without requiring you to move the device.

info_icon

Price: $535.99

This Father's Day, treat your father by surprising him with a digital item that matches his interests and lifestyle. Whether it's a smart home assistant, noise-cancelling headphones, or a portable projector, these popular unique tech gifts are sure to brighten his day and make him happy.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. Video Of Amit Shah's Talk With Tamilisai Sparks Controversy Amid Buzz Over Rift In TN BJP After LS Polls Defeat
  3. Andhra Pradesh: Popular Actor And Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Deputy CM | Know Who He Is
  4. Day In Pics: June 12, 2024
  5. MP: Woman Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother-In-Law By Stabbing Her Over 95 Times
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
  2. Will Kartik Aaryan Reunite With Sara Ali Khan On The Silver Screen? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
  3. Diljit Dosanjh To Appear On Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show', Netizens Laud The Singer On This Move
  4. Watch: Ram Charan Pushes Away Man Relentlessly Trying To Click Selfie At Andhra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony
  5. Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Strong Support Expected For Both Turkey And Germany From Turkish-German Community
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Match 26: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Tamberi Shines in Rome, Secures Another European High Jump Title
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics
World News
  1. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
  2. What Are The New Prices Of In-N-Out Burgers? California’s New Minimum Wage Leads To Price Hikes For Your Favorite Burgers
  3. Kuwait: Massive Fire At Building In Mangaf Kills 40; Owner Indian, Says Report
  4. Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: What Types Of Shellfish Contain With PSP? What Are Its Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention?
  5. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; BJP's Majhi To Take Oath As Odisha CM Shortly
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka