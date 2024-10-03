Swachh Bharat Diwas Celebration At Hindustan Copper Limited On 2nd October

Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 had been launched on 17.09.2024 . Various on ground activities have been organized by HCL in and around its units and Offices as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Indian Copper Complex in Jharkhand, Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh, Taloja Copper Project in Maharashtra, Gujarat Copper Project in Gujarat , Regional Sales Office in New Delhi and in Kolkata, where the Company is headquartered.