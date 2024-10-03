OutlookHub

Swachh Bharat Diwas Celebration At Hindustan Copper Limited On 2nd October

Various on ground activities have been organized by HCL in and around its units and Offices as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL
Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL, Shri Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Director (Mining), HCL, Shri Harsimran Singh, CVO, HCL, planting saplings at the children's park
Hindustan Copper Limited celebrated Swachh Bharat Diwas yesterday (on 02.10.2024), as a culmination of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024 with the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata'.

Shramdaan was organized in Corporate Office yesterday at 09.00 am as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration. Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL, Shri Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Director (Mining), HCL, Shri Harsimran Singh, CVO, HCL along with other Senior Officials participated in the Shramdaan in a concerted effort to keep the environment clean.

Sampoorna Swachhata including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi is one of the pillar of Swachhata Hi Seva and includes identification of a Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) and transforming the CTU within a stipulated time frame.

Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL, speaking about swachhta hi seva
Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL, speaking about swachhta hi seva
HCL has embarked on a mission of transforming a neglected park area located in Park Circus Area, Ballygunge, Kolkata and has restored and refurbished the park  with the objective to enhance the lives of local residents. Post restoration, the park has been transformed by plantation drive and wall painting.

Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, CMD, HCL, Shri Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Director (Mining), HCL, Shri Harsimran Singh, CVO, HCL alongwith Shri Sushil Sharma, former Local Councillor, Ward 65  joined in the celebration of the CTU  and dedicated the park to local residents during the inauguration program organized on 02.10.2024. Safai Karmacharis who have played a major role in Swachhata Hi Seva campaign were felicitated in the program. 

Safai Mitra Surakha Shivir was organized on 30.09.2024 for Sanitation workers and local beneficiaries in association with National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) and  Apollo Clinic, Ballygunge . Tests like blood pressure checking , eye check up, random sugar test, ECG  , BMI measurement etc were organized. Around 200 local beneficiaries availed benefit from this camp.

Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 had been launched on 17.09.2024 . Various on ground activities have been organized by HCL in and around its units and Offices as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Indian Copper Complex in Jharkhand, Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh, Taloja Copper Project in Maharashtra, Gujarat Copper Project in Gujarat , Regional Sales Office in New Delhi and  in Kolkata, where the Company is headquartered.

