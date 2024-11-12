In today's digital age, sustainability is not just a trend—it's a necessity. As more consumers become eco-conscious, businesses are evolving to meet this growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. The world of e-commerce is no exception. While the convenience of online shopping is unmatched, the environmental impact of traditional e-commerce models can’t be ignored. Packaging waste, high carbon emissions from shipping, and energy consumption by data centers are just a few of the challenges that e-commerce businesses face.