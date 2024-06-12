Summer Watchlist: Unskippable Stand-Up Specials For Summer 2024

Demetri Martin is known for his witty observations and dry humor as an artist. With this 2024 special, he has delivered an experience to remember. While most of the special is filmed in black and white, the creativity of the act takes it to a whole new level of specials. The idea is Martin undergoing therapeutic procedures and getting revived in a cinematic version. In so doing, he is able to make fun of the routine before and after delivery, hence producing a thought-provoking and hilarious meta-comedy piece.