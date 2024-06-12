Summer Trek: A Guide To Popular Treks In The Himalayas

A winding river snakes through the valley down below while its surface reflects the blue sky. A perfect wallpaper for our computer screens? It's not an ideal situation to be in, we can bet. What better time to explore the bug of trekking than summer and with this list of trekking destinations, there is no excuse left to keep you from exploring these beautiful trekking locations these holidays. The beckon of beauty, the Himalayas stands alone when it comes to offering a wide variety of trekking experiences. Worry not, we have covered every needed detail for you to check before making any trekking commitments with the duration, difficulty, and must-have gear for each location, so let’s get started. Here are some treks you can explore to beat the heat this summer
Difficulty Level 1
Triund Trek (Himachal Pradesh):
Duration: 2-3 days
Difficulty: Easy
Location: Mcleodganj (near Dharamshala)
Season: Ideal in spring (March-May) and autumn (September-November) for pleasant weather. Avoid monsoon season (July-August).
This five-kilometer hiking route is one of the best beginner treks in India for those who desire to view the grandiose mountaintops with minimal effort. The path goes past lovely villages and the rhododendron forest to finish in a meadow with a magnificent view of the Dhauladhar range.
Dayara Bugyal Trek (Uttarakhand):
Duration: 4-5 days
Difficulty: Level 1-2
Location: Rishikesh
Season: Ideal in summer (April-June) for vibrant wildflowers and clear skies.
Be completely enchanted by the beauty of the lower Himalayas during the Dayara Bugyal Trek. The trail takes you through meadows that are full of wildflowers and provides a slow ascend with lots of glimpses of Himalayan peaks like Bandarpoonch and Swargarohini on your way.
Difficulty: Level 2
Kedarkantha Trek (Uttarakhand):
Duration: 4-5 days (estimates can vary)
Location: Uttarkashi
Season: Popular winter trek (December-February) offering snowy landscapes, but also doable in summer (May-June) with different scenery.
The Kedarkantha trek stands out among other routes as the most favored by many, and also during winter it transforms into a paradise of snow-covered peaks. Take in the vast and impressive sights of these Himalayan titans – Bandarpunch, Swargarohini, and more. Less challenging than some other hikes on this list, this trek offers panoramic campgrounds and a relatively less steep route.
Brahmatal Trek (Uttarakhand):
Duration: 5-6 days (estimates can vary)
Difficulty: Level 2
Location: Uttarkashi
Season: Ideal in summer (May-June) for vibrant wildflowers and lush meadows.
The Brahmatal trek will take you deep into the mesmerizing beauty of the Garhwal Himalayas. This is a scenic trail that leads through gorgeous forests of oak and rhododendrons, ending in beautiful vistas of the Nanda Ghunti, Trisul, and Nanda Devi peaks. Expect to be surprised by stunning campsites and the immensity of alpine meadows.
Bhrigu Lake Trek (Himachal Pradesh):
Duration: 6-7 days (estimates can vary)
Difficulty: Level 2
Location: Manali
Season: Ideal in summer (July-September) due to snow blockage in other seasons.
Himachal's Bhrigu Lake Trek is a summer hit (July-September) because of the vivacious atmosphere and pleasant vibes. Wander in blossoms-dispersed meadows from time to time. They will constantly attract you with their numerous colored flowers. The last step of climbing will provide you with a beautiful view of Bhrigu Lake which is considered a sacred place as well as an area with crystal clear waters and mysterious legends.
Hampta Pass Trek (Himachal Pradesh):
Duration: 5-6 days (estimates can vary)
Difficulty: Level 3
Location: Manali
Season: Ideal in summer (June-September) due to snow conditions in high passes.
The Trekking along Hampta Pass crosses through breathtaking landscapes. Along the way, there are gorgeous valleys, ice-laden glaciers, and high mountain passes. Be ready to get astounded by the beautiful views of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar mountain ranges. This hike takes a considerable amount of physical stamina, because of the high altitude levels and difficulty of the route.
Difficulty Level 3
Rupin Pass Trek (Uttarakhand):
Duration: 8-9 days (estimates can vary)
Difficulty: Level 3
Location: Uttarkashi
Season: Ideal in summer (June-September) due to potential snow blockage in other seasons. Permits might be required.
Make yourself ready for a physically demanding trek to Rupin Pass. Travel through natural sceneries, along these impressive forests, long plains, and other high alpine zones. An opportunity to behold the sublimity of Kinner Kailash and Dhauladhar ranges. We stress the importance of a high fitness level and experience on this journey due to its difficult terrain and high altitude.
Har Ki Dun – Ruinsara Tal Trek (Uttarakhand):
Duration: 7-8 days (estimates can vary)
Difficulty: Challenging (3)
Location: Uttarkashi
Season: Ideal in summer (June-September) due to potential snow blockage in other seasons. Permits might be required.
Set off on an exciting expedition to isolated hamlets, thick jungles, and pristine mountain valleys on the Har Ki Dun- Ruinsara Tal Trek. This incredible hike has you arriving at the untouched Ruinsara Tal Lake which sits among the mesmerizing Garhwal Himalayas. Be ready for a full diving experience into the very heart of the Himalayas.
Must-Have Gear:
Trekking shoes
Recommended: QUECHUA Men Waterproof Hiking Shoes MH100 Khaki
Backpack
Recommended: F-Gear Rucksacks (TrekkingBackpackss)
Warm clothing (including layers)
Recommended: Columbia Sports Wear
Trekking poles
camping equipment (tent, sleeping bag, sleeping pad).
Recommended: SIMOND Sleeping Bag for Mountaineering -12° L
