Summer Trek: A Guide To Popular Treks In The Himalayas

A winding river snakes through the valley down below while its surface reflects the blue sky. A perfect wallpaper for our computer screens? It's not an ideal situation to be in, we can bet. What better time to explore the bug of trekking than summer and with this list of trekking destinations, there is no excuse left to keep you from exploring these beautiful trekking locations these holidays. The beckon of beauty, the Himalayas stands alone when it comes to offering a wide variety of trekking experiences. Worry not, we have covered every needed detail for you to check before making any trekking commitments with the duration, difficulty, and must-have gear for each location, so let’s get started. Here are some treks you can explore to beat the heat this summer