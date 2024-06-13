Summer Snacking Bliss: Mouthwatering Snack Ideas To Keep You Refreshed

You can try these corn snacks too:

Zucchini Chips: Make your crispy zucchini chips a healthy alternative to potato chips. Simply slice the zucchini into thin rounds, drizzle with olive oil and your chosen seasonings (such as garlic powder, paprika, or Parmesan cheese), and bake until golden and crispy. These addicting chips are ideal for snacking while soaking up the sun. For a quick recipe watch this video.

Ingredients you need:

2 medium Zucchinis

Olive oil

Salt

Optional: Spices or seasoning of your choice (Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, etc).

You can try these Zucchini chip brands: Birds Eye, Crispy Bites etc

Mango, Coconut Popsicles: Mango coconut popsicles are a tasty and refreshing frozen treat ideal for hot summer days. Get the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

2 ripe mangos, peeled and diced

1 cup coconut milk

2-3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

Shredded coconut (optional, for garnish)

These brands offer good maple syrup: HT Traders 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Trader Joe's Maple Syrup etc.

Greek Yogurt With Fresh Veggies: Prepare a creamy Greek yoghurt dip with garlic, lemon juice, and fresh herbs like dill or parsley. Serve with colourful veggies like carrot sticks, cucumber slices, and bell pepper strips. This nutritious and delicious snack is ideal for dipping and dunking at summer picnics and celebrations. Go to the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

Greek yoghurt (plain or flavoured, depending on your preference)

Carrots, (peeled and sliced into sticks)

Cucumber,( sliced)

Bell peppers (red, yellow, or green), sliced into strips

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Celery, (sliced into sticks)

Radishes,(sliced)

Broccoli or cauliflower florets, blanched or raw

Optional: Fresh herbs (Parsley, Dill etc), Salt and Pepper, lemon Juice etc.

You can get Greek Yogurt from these brands: Milky Mist, Courtyard Farms etc.

Peanut Butter Banana Bites: To make a guilt-free sweet treat, combine banana slices, crushed healthy grain cereal, and peanut butter. Cut the banana into pieces, apply peanut butter to each one, and coat with crushed cereal. Pieces can be placed on celery sticks. These bite-sized bananas are a fun and tasty way to satisfy your sweet taste while staying cool on a hot summer day. Jump to the recipe video. Try chopped nuts from these brands: Naturally, Happy Belly Bakes etc.

Ingredients you need:

Bananas, ripe but firm

Peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter of your choice)

Chopped nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, or peanuts)

Shredded coconut

Honey or maple syrup

Cinnamon

Optional toppings: Dark chocolate chips or chunks.

Cucumber Mango Salad: This salad is a delicious and nutritious summer snack. To prepare cucumber-mango salad, simply chop the cucumbers and mangoes into small pieces and combine them in a basin. Then, make a dressing with lime juice, olive oil, and salt, and pour it over the salad. You can also add your toppings, such as chopped cilantro, red onion, or avocado. Jump to the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

2 ripe mangos, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced (optional)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

(optional: Red Chilly Flakes)

With these amazing summer snack ideas, you'll be ready to savour the greatest flavours of the season. From refreshing fruit salads to savory snacks and sweet pastries, there's something for everyone to enjoy while basking in the sun and appreciating the simple pleasures of summer.

