OutlookHub

Summer Snacking Bliss: Mouthwatering Snack Ideas To Keep You Refreshed

With these amazing summer snack ideas, you'll be ready to savour the greatest flavours of the season.

Summer Snacking Bliss
info_icon

Summer is ideal for indulging in light, refreshing, and delicious delicacies embodying the season's essence. Whether you're lazing by the pool, throwing a backyard BBQ, staying at home, or planning a picnic in the park, these tempting snack ideas can improve your summer snacking experience.

SNACK IDEAS

Corn Pudding: Corn pudding is a traditional dish prepared mostly from maize kernels and a combination of eggs, milk, and other ingredients. It's a cosy and rich side dish that's popular in a variety of cuisines. Get the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

  • 4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (6 to 8 corn)

  • 4 large eggs

  • 1 cup milk

  • ½ cup heavy cream

  • ¼ cup melted butter

  • 1/4cup granulated sugar

  • ¼ cup flour (all-purpose)

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1 tsp. Salt

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Optional: ¼ cup chopped herbs (parsley or Chives).

You can get heavy cream from these brands: White Anchor, D’lecta Amul, etc.

You can try these corn snacks too:

  • Corn Bhel

  • Corn Pakoras

  • Corn Chowder

  • Corn Chips

Zucchini Chips: Make your crispy zucchini chips a healthy alternative to potato chips. Simply slice the zucchini into thin rounds, drizzle with olive oil and your chosen seasonings (such as garlic powder, paprika, or Parmesan cheese), and bake until golden and crispy. These addicting chips are ideal for snacking while soaking up the sun. For a quick recipe watch this video.

Ingredients you need:

  • 2 medium Zucchinis

  • Olive oil

  • Salt

Optional: Spices or seasoning of your choice (Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, etc).

You can try these Zucchini chip brands: Birds Eye, Crispy Bites etc

You can try these other Zucchini snacks too:

  • Zucchini, Bell Pepper, and Sprouted Moong Salad

  • Baked Cheesy Zucchini Slices

  • Zucchini Bites

  • Baked Zucchini Chips

Mango, Coconut Popsicles: Mango coconut popsicles are a tasty and refreshing frozen treat ideal for hot summer days. Get the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

  • 2 ripe mangos, peeled and diced

  • 1 cup coconut milk

  • 2-3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)

  • Shredded coconut (optional, for garnish)

These brands offer good maple syrup: HT Traders 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Trader Joe's Maple Syrup etc.

Greek Yogurt With Fresh Veggies: Prepare a creamy Greek yoghurt dip with garlic, lemon juice, and fresh herbs like dill or parsley. Serve with colourful veggies like carrot sticks, cucumber slices, and bell pepper strips. This nutritious and delicious snack is ideal for dipping and dunking at summer picnics and celebrations. Go to the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

  • Greek yoghurt (plain or flavoured, depending on your preference)

  • Carrots, (peeled and sliced into sticks)

  • Cucumber,( sliced)

  • Bell peppers (red, yellow, or green), sliced into strips

  • Cherry tomatoes, halved

  • Celery, (sliced into sticks)

  • Radishes,(sliced)

  • Broccoli or cauliflower florets, blanched or raw

Optional: Fresh herbs (Parsley, Dill etc), Salt and Pepper, lemon Juice etc.

You can get Greek Yogurt from these brands: Milky Mist, Courtyard Farms etc.

You can try these Greek yoghurt snacks too

  • Blueberry Vanilla Greek Yogurts Granola Bars

  • Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dip

  • Labne Balls (Yogurt Cheese Balls)

  • Honey nut Shrikhand(Yogurt Desserts)

Peanut Butter Banana Bites: To make a guilt-free sweet treat, combine banana slices, crushed healthy grain cereal, and peanut butter. Cut the banana into pieces, apply peanut butter to each one, and coat with crushed cereal. Pieces can be placed on celery sticks. These bite-sized bananas are a fun and tasty way to satisfy your sweet taste while staying cool on a hot summer day. Jump to the recipe video. Try chopped nuts from these brands: Naturally, Happy Belly Bakes etc.

Ingredients you need:

  • Bananas, ripe but firm

  • Peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter of your choice)

  • Chopped nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, or peanuts)

  • Shredded coconut

  • Honey or maple syrup

  • Cinnamon

Optional toppings: Dark chocolate chips or chunks.

Try these snacks too

  • Healthy Banana and Oatmeal Cookies

  • Pan fried- Cinnamon Bananas

  • Homemade Baked Banana Chips.

Cucumber Mango Salad: This salad is a delicious and nutritious summer snack. To prepare cucumber-mango salad, simply chop the cucumbers and mangoes into small pieces and combine them in a basin. Then, make a dressing with lime juice, olive oil, and salt, and pour it over the salad. You can also add your toppings, such as chopped cilantro, red onion, or avocado. Jump to the recipe video.

Ingredients you need:

  • 2 ripe mangos, peeled, pitted, and diced

  • 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced (optional)

  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, chopped (optional)

  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

  • Salt, to taste

  • Black pepper, to taste

(optional: Red Chilly Flakes)

You can have these mango snacks, too:

  • Mango Salsa

  • Yoghurt and Macha Swirl with Mangoes

  • Mango Cashew Sunshine Bites.

With these amazing summer snack ideas, you'll be ready to savour the greatest flavours of the season. From refreshing fruit salads to savory snacks and sweet pastries, there's something for everyone to enjoy while basking in the sun and appreciating the simple pleasures of summer.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru
  2. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  4. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  3. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  4. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka