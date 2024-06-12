OutlookHub

Summer Skincare Essentials: Beat The Heat And Keep Your Glow

Sunshine, seasonal delights, and vacations all go in an effortless flow when it comes to summer. While on the other hand, it also brings various changes to your skin. Increased heat, humidity, and sun exposure can team up to challenge your complexion as if the day-to-day dirt exposure was not enough already! But worry not, taking care of your skin in summer does not require any major overhaul. For anyone who wishes to put some slight effort into keeping their skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing all season long, we have curated a list of what products you must keep with you

Sunscreen is Non-Negotiable:

Whether you have oily skin, dry skin, or mature skin, sunscreen is a daily staple. Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for regular application, and remember to reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Consider using water-based as well as oil-free products as those can be quickly absorbed into the skin without blocking your pores. Here are some popular options you can try out:

  • Dry Touch Sunscreens:

Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++

Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50 | PA +++ Sunscreen for Oily Skin

  • Tinted Sunscreens:

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen

Cleanse Wisely:

Trade your heavy cleansers for lighter ones in the hot season. The cleansers that are made of gel have just the right amount of harshness to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil without damaging your skin's moisture barrier. Consider trying:

  • Gel Cleansers:

Himalaya Purifying Neem & Turmeric Face Wash,

Safe Sun DeTAN Face Wash Gel

  • Foam Cleansers:

Biotique Bio Neem Purifying Face Wash

Mamaearth Tea Tree Foaming Face Wash

Hydration Hero: Moisturizer: Don't let the heat fool you; you still need to apply moisturizer. Instead of using heavy creams, go for oil-free lotions or gel moisturizers that will not give you a greasy after-feeling but will still be able to hydrate your skin. Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient to search for because it will hold water in the skin and make it feel hydrated. Here are some examples:

Here are some examples:

  • Lotions:

Nykaa Naturals Cucumber & Aloe Vera Aqua Gel

Kaya Youth Hydro Aloe Vera Hydrating Face Lotion

  • Gel Moisturizers:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratoires OXY Acne Moisturizer (lightweight and good for oily skin)

Iraya Clay + Calendula Lightweight Moisturizer

Exfoliate, But Gently: The process of exfoliation removes the dead skin cells, allowing underlying healthier and newer cells to surface. But on the side being around longer hours in summer requires you to be gentle on your skin. Include a chemical exfoliant (either AHAs or BHAs) 1-2 times a week instead of harsh scrubs. Some popular Indian brands include:

  • AHA Exfoliants:

Minimalist AHA 10% + Niacinamide 1% Serum

  • BHA Exfoliants:

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Lighten Up Your Routine: The summer is the moment to simplify your skincare regimen. Say goodbye to the heavy creams and serums that can suffocate the skin in the heat. Focus on the essentials: wash up, rinse, pad dry, and put on sunscreen.

Don't Forget the Mist: Carry a facial mist with you and use it whenever your skin feels hot or fatigued. Pay attention to mists infused with soothing ingredients like cucumber or rose water. Try these options:

  • Rose Water Sprays:

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water

Forest Essentials Rosewater Facial Spray

  • Cooling Mists:

Juicy Chemistry Aloe Vera Hydrating Mist

Additional tip: To add a cooling, refreshing feel to your products, store your moisturizer and toner in the refrigerator.

Remember:

Every time you try a new product, be sure to do a patch test first, and if your skin reacts badly, seek advice from a skincare professional.

• Remember to regularly drink large amounts of water to stay hydrated, in addition to the external appearance, from within.

• One should also put on protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses with UV protection to shield sunrays.

By including these summer skincare must-haves in your daily ritual, you can ensure your skin is healthy, hygienic, and prepped to handle the summer sun.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

