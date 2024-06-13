Summer Salad Sensations: Easy To Make Recipes For Homemade Delights

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas: This cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese, and chickpea salad recipe includes a healthy green goddess dressing made with avocado, buttermilk, and herbs. The extra dressing is wonderful when paired with grilled vegetables. Check out this recipe video.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Diet: High Protein, Magnesium etc.

Raw Mango and Sprouts Salad with Spicy Chaat Masala Dressing: This delightful and healthful salad combines raw mangoes with their acidic flavour and nutrient-dense sprouts. Tossed with a spicy chaat masala dressing, this salad provides a burst of flavours that is ideal for cooling down on hot summer days.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Diet: Vitamins C and Carbohydrate

Cucumber Tomato Corn Peanut Salad with Lemon: Nothing is more refreshing than a crisp and vivid salad that blends the sweetness of corn, the crunch of cucumber, the juiciness of tomatoes, and the nuttiness of peanuts. Check this recipe video.

Prep Time: 30 mins

Diet: Vitamin K, Vitamin B and Potassium

Watermelon and Feta Salad: This salad fusion combines the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness of feta cheese. For a fresh flavour, sprinkle with mint leaves and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Check this recipe video.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Diet: Protein, Potassium, Carbohydrate etc.

Mango and Avocado Salad: Combine luscious mangoes, creamy avocados, sliced red onions, jalapenos(Chilli Pepper), and fresh cilantro (Corriander). For a sweet and spicy flavour, combine lime juice, honey, and a touch of chilli powder. Watch this recipe video.

Prep Time: 20 mins

Diet: Magnesium, Vitamin K, C, Folate etc.

Corn and Capsicum Salad: Boiled sweet corn kernels are mixed with sliced capsicum, onions, and tomatoes. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice for a simple but filling salad. Check this recipe video.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Diet: Vitamin B, Zinc, Magnesium, Copper etc.

Beetroot and carrot Salad: Grated beetroot and carrots are combined and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and lemon juice. This vibrant salad is not only delicious but also high in nutrients. Click here for the recipe video.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Diet: Fibre, Calcium, Iron etc.

Indian Fruit Chaat Salad: Fruit Chaat is a delectable, sweet, spicy, and tangy Indian-style fruit salad recipe created with a mix of luscious seasonal fresh fruits seasoned with chaat masala, mint leaves, lemon juice, and other spices. Check this video recipe.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Diet: Potassium, Sodium, Carbs etc.

With these delicious Indian salad recipes, you may stay cool, rejuvenated, and nourished throughout the summer season. By using reputable brands for your ingredients, you can ensure that your salads are both delicious and of the best quality.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.