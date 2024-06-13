Summer Salad Sensations: Easy To Make Recipes For Homemade Delights

From crunchy veggies to aromatic spices, these salads highlight the diversity and depth of India's culinary tradition. Let's examine five delicious homemade Indian salad recipes along with their ingredients.
Chatpata Rajma Salad: Rajma or kidney beans are a good source of vegetable protein. Salads from Rajma will be delicious and served with any Indian main meal. The salad includes soaked rajma, onions, tomatoes, chaat masala, lemon juice, and green chillies, giving it a Chatpata flavour. Mint leaves are added to give freshness to this delicious rajma salad. Get the recipe video.
Prep Time: 10-15 min
Diet: High Protein
Kala Chana Salad with Cucumber, Carrot and Tomatoes: Kala Chana is rich in fibre and protein, and the salad made from it will be pleasant and can be incorporated into your diet. The salad includes soaking kala chana tossed with freshly grated carrot, crunchy cucumber, and pulpy tomatoes. The dressing is likewise quite basic, with freshly squeezed lemon and salt to taste. Get the recipe video.
Prep Time: 15- 20 mins
Diet: High Protein
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas: This cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese, and chickpea salad recipe includes a healthy green goddess dressing made with avocado, buttermilk, and herbs. The extra dressing is wonderful when paired with grilled vegetables. Check out this recipe video.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Diet: High Protein, Magnesium etc.
Raw Mango and Sprouts Salad with Spicy Chaat Masala Dressing: This delightful and healthful salad combines raw mangoes with their acidic flavour and nutrient-dense sprouts. Tossed with a spicy chaat masala dressing, this salad provides a burst of flavours that is ideal for cooling down on hot summer days.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Diet: Vitamins C and Carbohydrate
Cucumber Tomato Corn Peanut Salad with Lemon: Nothing is more refreshing than a crisp and vivid salad that blends the sweetness of corn, the crunch of cucumber, the juiciness of tomatoes, and the nuttiness of peanuts. Check this recipe video.
Prep Time: 30 mins
Diet: Vitamin K, Vitamin B and Potassium
Watermelon and Feta Salad: This salad fusion combines the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness of feta cheese. For a fresh flavour, sprinkle with mint leaves and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Check this recipe video.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Diet: Protein, Potassium, Carbohydrate etc.
Mango and Avocado Salad: Combine luscious mangoes, creamy avocados, sliced red onions, jalapenos(Chilli Pepper), and fresh cilantro (Corriander). For a sweet and spicy flavour, combine lime juice, honey, and a touch of chilli powder. Watch this recipe video.
Prep Time: 20 mins
Diet: Magnesium, Vitamin K, C, Folate etc.
Corn and Capsicum Salad: Boiled sweet corn kernels are mixed with sliced capsicum, onions, and tomatoes. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice for a simple but filling salad. Check this recipe video.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Diet: Vitamin B, Zinc, Magnesium, Copper etc.
Beetroot and carrot Salad: Grated beetroot and carrots are combined and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and lemon juice. This vibrant salad is not only delicious but also high in nutrients. Click here for the recipe video.
Prep Time: 5 mins
Diet: Fibre, Calcium, Iron etc.
Indian Fruit Chaat Salad: Fruit Chaat is a delectable, sweet, spicy, and tangy Indian-style fruit salad recipe created with a mix of luscious seasonal fresh fruits seasoned with chaat masala, mint leaves, lemon juice, and other spices. Check this video recipe.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Diet: Potassium, Sodium, Carbs etc.
With these delicious Indian salad recipes, you may stay cool, rejuvenated, and nourished throughout the summer season. By using reputable brands for your ingredients, you can ensure that your salads are both delicious and of the best quality.
