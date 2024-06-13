Summer Binge Alert: Dive Into These Must-Watch Horror/ Thriller Movies For Endless Entertainment

Thriller movies to binge this summer:
Exhuma: Korean director Jang Jae-hyun's latest film is a fascinating blend of dread and tradition set in the spooky forested area near the North Korean border. Exhuma mixes the macabre with a celebration of Korean cultural richness (a proven and proven formula for success), flawlessly combining horror subgenres while exposing the haunting legacy of colonial occupation.
IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Streaming on: HBO Max
Release Date: May 3, 2024.
Tarot: Another suggestion for thrill-seeking people is ‘Tarot’ a story about a group of friends who carelessly break the sacred rule of Tarot readings, and unwittingly unleash an unfathomable evil hidden inside the cursed cards. They face their fates one by one, eventually finding themselves in a race against death.
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: May 3, 2024.
Kartam Bhugtam: A surprise watch for those who love to watch or know about astrology and Bhagya. The upcoming physiological thriller Kartam Bhugtam is all about the ancient truths of astrology and karma.
IMDb rating: not rated yet
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: May 17, 2024.
Horror Movies
The Watchers: The Watchers movie will be appreciated by those who love to watch tension-building narratives and eerie atmospheres. Set against a backdrop of ominous forests, the film follows Mina (Dakota Fanning) as she deals with a horrifying mystery that emerges amidst a group of strangers.
IMDb rating: 6.5/10
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: June 7, 2024.
Shaitaan: Another horror movie to consider watching this summer is Shaitaan. The film dives into the heartbreaking story of a family torn apart as their eldest daughter is ensnared by the dark forces of black magic unleashed by a mysterious stranger.
IMDb rating: 7/10
Streaming on: Netflix
Release Date: May 3, 2024
Mind, Body Spirit: Mind Body Spirit is a knockout horror session for the livestream era. The story revolves around an aspiring yoga influencer who embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother. But what happens next begins as a spiritual self-help guide and evolves into something far more sinister.
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Streaming on: (yet to be announced)
Release Date: May 7, 2024.
The Strangers: The Strangers (Chapter 1)attempts to recount the horrifying origin tale of the titular home invaders as they torture a couple attempting to enjoy their vacation. The Stranger, Chapter 2 will be hitting the screen soon.
Streaming on: Yet to be announced
Release Date: May 17, 2024
A Quiet Place: Day One: The actual plotline of the film has yet to be revealed, but as the recent video suggests, the upcoming American film will mostly centre on how numerous characters of the film in New York City responded to the monsters' onslaught on Earth.
Streaming on: Theatre
Release Date: June 28, 2024
From horror to adrenaline-fueled thrillers, the forthcoming months are jam-packed with entertainment alternatives that will keep you riveted to your screens. So grab some popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and prepare to embark on an incredible summer binge-watching adventure.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.