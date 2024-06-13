OutlookHub

Summer Binge Alert: Dive Into These Must-Watch Horror/ Thriller Movies For Endless Entertainment

Summer is not just a season for beach trips and picnics, but also for movie-goers or OTT lovers anxiously anticipating the latest cinematic marvels. From edge-of-your-seat suspense to mind-bending plot twists, the summer of 2024 promises an intriguing roster of must-see thrillers, and horror films that will captivate consumers.

Thriller Movies
info_icon

Thriller movies to binge this summer:

Exhuma: Korean director Jang Jae-hyun's latest film is a fascinating blend of dread and tradition set in the spooky forested area near the North Korean border. Exhuma mixes the macabre with a celebration of Korean cultural richness (a proven and proven formula for success), flawlessly combining horror subgenres while exposing the haunting legacy of colonial occupation.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Streaming on: HBO Max

Release Date: May 3, 2024.

Tarot: Another suggestion for thrill-seeking people is ‘Tarot a story about a group of friends who carelessly break the sacred rule of Tarot readings, and unwittingly unleash an unfathomable evil hidden inside the cursed cards. They face their fates one by one, eventually finding themselves in a race against death.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: May 3, 2024.

Kartam Bhugtam: A surprise watch for those who love to watch or know about astrology and Bhagya. The upcoming physiological thriller Kartam Bhugtam is all about the ancient truths of astrology and karma.

IMDb rating: not rated yet

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 17, 2024.

Horror Movies

The Watchers: The Watchers movie will be appreciated by those who love to watch tension-building narratives and eerie atmospheres. Set against a backdrop of ominous forests, the film follows Mina (Dakota Fanning) as she deals with a horrifying mystery that emerges amidst a group of strangers.

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: June 7, 2024.

Shaitaan: Another horror movie to consider watching this summer is Shaitaan. The film dives into the heartbreaking story of a family torn apart as their eldest daughter is ensnared by the dark forces of black magic unleashed by a mysterious stranger.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Mind, Body Spirit: Mind Body Spirit is a knockout horror session for the livestream era. The story revolves around an aspiring yoga influencer who embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother. But what happens next begins as a spiritual self-help guide and evolves into something far more sinister.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Streaming on: (yet to be announced)

Release Date: May 7, 2024.

The Strangers: The Strangers (Chapter 1)attempts to recount the horrifying origin tale of the titular home invaders as they torture a couple attempting to enjoy their vacation. The Stranger, Chapter 2 will be hitting the screen soon.

Streaming on: Yet to be announced

Release Date: May 17, 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One: The actual plotline of the film has yet to be revealed, but as the recent video suggests, the upcoming American film will mostly centre on how numerous characters of the film in New York City responded to the monsters' onslaught on Earth.

Streaming on: Theatre

Release Date: June 28, 2024

From horror to adrenaline-fueled thrillers, the forthcoming months are jam-packed with entertainment alternatives that will keep you riveted to your screens. So grab some popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and prepare to embark on an incredible summer binge-watching adventure.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru
  2. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  4. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  3. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  4. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka