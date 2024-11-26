Stay Warm This Winter: Top 15-Litre Geysers For Your Home

Explore the best 15-litre geysers for your family this winter. Find the top models, 15-litre geyser prices, and easy financing options with Bajaj Finserv.
Winter is here, and the demand for hot water solutions is at its peak. Geysers have become an essential appliance, providing convenience and comfort in the chilly months. Available in various capacities, geysers cater to the needs of individuals and families alike. For instance, a 15-litre geyser strikes the perfect balance for a small to medium-sized family, offering sufficient hot water for daily use without consuming excessive energy. However, before making a purchase, it is crucial to research thoroughly and understand the specifications, features, and pricing of geysers to ensure the best buy.
When searching for the ideal 15-litre geyser, research is key. Bajaj Mall offers a wide selection of geysers, allowing you to compare models, specifications, and prices effortlessly. Once you’ve shortlisted your options, head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to finalise your purchase. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, finding a store near you is easy. To make your purchase budget-friendly, Bajaj Finserv provides financing options like affordable EMIs and zero down payment offers.
Why a 15-litre geyser is the ideal choice for your home
A 15-litre geyser is the perfect size for families, striking a balance between capacity and energy efficiency. It ensures an uninterrupted supply of hot water for activities like bathing, dishwashing, and laundry. Moreover, modern geysers come equipped with advanced features such as temperature control, energy-saving modes, and safety mechanisms, enhancing convenience and reliability.
List of top-selling 15-litre geysers with their prices in India
Here are some of the best 15-litre geysers with prices available in the market, offering a blend of efficiency, durability, and affordability. These models are popular choices for Indian households and are available at competitive prices on Bajaj Mall.
Model
Price on Bajaj Mall (Rs.)
Glen 15 L Storage Water Geyser 7056 Vertical Water Heater (White)
11795
Morphy Richards 15 L Storage Water Geyser Silver (Salvo Water Heater 15 Ltr. (GL))
13895
Bajaj Popular Plus 15 L Water Geyser White (150825)
9840
Havells Adonia Spin 15 L White Water Geyser (GHWCASTWB015)
20475
AO Smith Urbane 15L Geysers (White)
13300
Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
These models provide excellent performance and are designed to meet the demands of the winter season.
Financing options with Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv makes purchasing 15-litre geysers hassle-free with flexible financing options. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv store or shop online through Bajaj Mall to explore competitive deals. Their financing plans allow you to choose a repayment tenure that aligns with your budget, ensuring a seamless buying experience. With features like affordable EMIs and zero down payment on select models, Bajaj Finserv enables you to invest in premium geysers without straining your finances.
Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv
Using Bajaj Finserv’s financing options while shopping offers unparalleled benefits:
Competitive prices: Enjoy the best deals on 15-litre geysers, ensuring great value for your money.
Easy EMIs: Spread the cost of your purchase into manageable monthly instalments with flexible EMI options that fit your budget.
Zero down payment: Certain geysers come with zero down payment offers, removing the need for upfront payment.
Variety and accessibility: Explore a wide range of 15-litre geysers at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, making it easy to find the perfect model for your home.
Investing in a 15-litre geyser this winter is a practical and family-friendly choice. With models from trusted brands like Glen, Morphy Richards, Bajaj, Havells, and AO Smith, you can find the perfect geyser that combines performance and affordability. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options make owning these top-notch appliances easier than ever. Whether you choose to shop online via Bajaj Mall or visit a partner store, the journey to a warm and comfortable winter is just a click or visit away.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial