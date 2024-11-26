OutlookHub

Stay Warm This Winter: Top 15-Litre Geysers For Your Home

Explore the best 15-litre geysers for your family this winter. Find the top models, 15-litre geyser prices, and easy financing options with Bajaj Finserv.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv
info_icon

Explore the best 15-litre geysers for your family this winter. Find the top models, 15-litre geyser prices, and easy financing options with Bajaj Finserv.

Winter is here, and the demand for hot water solutions is at its peak. Geysers have become an essential appliance, providing convenience and comfort in the chilly months. Available in various capacities, geysers cater to the needs of individuals and families alike. For instance, a 15-litre geyser strikes the perfect balance for a small to medium-sized family, offering sufficient hot water for daily use without consuming excessive energy. However, before making a purchase, it is crucial to research thoroughly and understand the specifications, features, and pricing of geysers to ensure the best buy.

When searching for the ideal 15-litre geyser, research is key. Bajaj Mall offers a wide selection of geysers, allowing you to compare models, specifications, and prices effortlessly. Once you’ve shortlisted your options, head to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to finalise your purchase. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, finding a store near you is easy. To make your purchase budget-friendly, Bajaj Finserv provides financing options like affordable EMIs and zero down payment offers.

Why a 15-litre geyser is the ideal choice for your home

A 15-litre geyser is the perfect size for families, striking a balance between capacity and energy efficiency. It ensures an uninterrupted supply of hot water for activities like bathing, dishwashing, and laundry. Moreover, modern geysers come equipped with advanced features such as temperature control, energy-saving modes, and safety mechanisms, enhancing convenience and reliability.

List of top-selling 15-litre geysers with their prices in India

Here are some of the best 15-litre geysers with prices available in the market, offering a blend of efficiency, durability, and affordability. These models are popular choices for Indian households and are available at competitive prices on Bajaj Mall.

Model

Price on Bajaj Mall (Rs.)

Glen 15 L Storage Water Geyser 7056 Vertical Water Heater (White)

11795

Morphy Richards 15 L Storage Water Geyser Silver (Salvo Water Heater 15 Ltr. (GL))

13895

Bajaj Popular Plus 15 L Water Geyser White (150825)

9840

Havells Adonia Spin 15 L White Water Geyser (GHWCASTWB015)

20475

AO Smith Urbane 15L Geysers (White)

13300

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

These models provide excellent performance and are designed to meet the demands of the winter season.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv makes purchasing 15-litre geysers hassle-free with flexible financing options. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv store or shop online through Bajaj Mall to explore competitive deals. Their financing plans allow you to choose a repayment tenure that aligns with your budget, ensuring a seamless buying experience. With features like affordable EMIs and zero down payment on select models, Bajaj Finserv enables you to invest in premium geysers without straining your finances.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Using Bajaj Finserv’s financing options while shopping offers unparalleled benefits:

  • Competitive prices: Enjoy the best deals on 15-litre geysers, ensuring great value for your money.

  • Easy EMIs: Spread the cost of your purchase into manageable monthly instalments with flexible EMI options that fit your budget.

  • Zero down payment: Certain geysers come with zero down payment offers, removing the need for upfront payment.

  • Variety and accessibility: Explore a wide range of 15-litre geysers at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, making it easy to find the perfect model for your home.

Investing in a 15-litre geyser this winter is a practical and family-friendly choice. With models from trusted brands like Glen, Morphy Richards, Bajaj, Havells, and AO Smith, you can find the perfect geyser that combines performance and affordability. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options make owning these top-notch appliances easier than ever. Whether you choose to shop online via Bajaj Mall or visit a partner store, the journey to a warm and comfortable winter is just a click or visit away.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Live Score: Saim Ayub’s Stunning Century Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win Over ZIM
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations And Criticisms – Who Said What
  2. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. PAN 2.0 Project: Cards To Get Clubbed, Single Digital Portal, QR Codes To Be Used | All You Need To Know
  4. 16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In
  5. 'Was Preparing Food For Him When The Devastating News Arrived,' Mother Of Sambhal’s Youngest Victim
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here