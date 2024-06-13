OutlookHub

Stage Spotlight: Exciting Theatre Plays To Catch In Delhi, This Summer

Nestled inside Delhi's bustling streets is a thriving and diversified theatrical culture, featuring many shows that fascinate spectators with their creativity, ingenuity, and storytelling prowess. In this article, we will explore some of the most anticipated theatre plays that take place in Delhi this summer, offering fans an extraordinary voyage into the realm of drama and narrative.

Theatre Plays To Catch In Delhi
info_icon

Sir Sir Sarla: A Comedy Drama, directed by Makrand Deshpande, revolves around Professor Palekar, a charming and mysterious figure who is divided between two women: Sarla, his dedicated student, and Kamya, his childhood friend. Through moments of humour, drama, and introspection, the play gives a comprehensive representation of love's numerous facets and the complexities of human relationships.

Date: May 12, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.

Gadhe Ki Barat: The play Gadhe Ki Barat, written by Dinesh Ahawat, is a delightful comedy that promises to make you laugh. The story is about King Satyadharm Verma (a politician), who announces to the public that if anyone builds a bridge from Raj Mahal to Kumhar Wara in one night, then I will make my daughter marry him. Unfortunately, a donkey bridges the gap between Raj Mahal's gate to Kumhar Wara (Poor's Basti).

Date: May 18, 2024

Time: 7: 00 PM

Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.

Park: Manav Kaul’s famous play Park is set in a heartbreaking and thought-provoking plot, and follows the lives of two people, Manav and Woman, who sit on the same bench every evening. Through their conversations and interactions, the play explores topics such as loneliness, human connection, societal expectations, and the search for purpose in life.

Date: May 19, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM onwards

Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.

Barff (ICE) Burns More Than Fire: The play Barff, directed by Saurabh Shukla, takes place on a winter night in an abandoned village in Kashmir. The sole residents are a cab driver and his wife, who bring a doctor home to see their ailing child. However, during the following one and a half hours, the audience is taken on a roller coaster ride of fear, emotion, and even humour.

Date: May 25, 2024

Time: 4: 00 PM and 7:00 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi

Humare Ram: A Mythological play Humare Ram, directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj depicts an immortal story of the Ramayana, which has captivated centuries with tales of love, sacrifice, and righteousness. However, the play is a symphony of outstanding performances, compelling dialogues, mesmerizing light, soul-stirring music, magnificent costumes, and larger-than-life spectacles.

Date: May 31, onwards

Time: 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.

Ghalib in New Delhi: The play produced by Pierrot’s Troupe is an exceedingly amusing depiction of the 19th-century great poet Mirza Ghalib's rebirth in 21st-century India, including his hardships and tribulations, from his birth in Delhi's Bus Adda to living in a Servant Quarter with a University Student from Patna to dealing with the Punjaban Land Lady.

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Excelsior American School, Gurgaon.

Ibnebatuti: The play is directed by Hemant Aggarwal and is all about Shalu, a single mother. Things take an unexpected turn when her son finds previously unknown aspects of her background, sparking his desire to learn more about her.

Date: June 02, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM onwards

Venue: Little Theater Group, (LTG) Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi

Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun: Vijaydaan Detha's short novella 'Duvidha' (Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun) directed by Ajay Kumar, tells the story of a woman's longing, her intentions, and the characteristics of divided Bhamashadha. The irony of today's progressive separation is that it permits women to walk shoulder to shoulder with males while giving them a sense of superiority.

Date: June 5, 2023

Time: not fixed yet

Venue: Sammukh Auditorium, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House, Delhi.

Purane Chawal: The play, directed by Sumit Vyas, is a Hindi remake of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys named "Purane Chawal" which portrays the lives of two retiring comic legends set in modern Mumbai. They reconvene 12 years later to perform their classic act at the country's largest comedy festival. However, there is a catch: they can't stand one another.

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: not fixed yet

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.

State v/s Manto (In the Court of Manto): State V/s Manto is a compelling theatrical play on the life and legacy of Saadat Hasan Manto, a well-known Urdu writer. Set in British India, the play depicts Manto's tumultuous courtroom battle against allegations of obscenity in his stories.

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.

Dhumrapaan: Set in a corporate building's smoking area for a week, a group of office employees debate assessments, politics, and relationships while dealing with their stress, worries, and insecurities. The play directed by Akarsh Khurana is a satirical comedy about the inevitability of the corporate rat race and how we cope with it, combined with black humour about the stuff we put our throats and lungs through as we deal with our stress.

Date: June 23, 2024

Time: not decided yet

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.

Delhi's theatrical culture remains a lively hub of artistic expression and cultural exchange, with a broad range of productions celebrating Indian theatre's depth and diversity. Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or an inquisitive newbie, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Delhi's stages in May and June. You can book your tickets through the Book My Show app. So mark your calendars, reserve your seats, and prepare to be dazzled by the wonder of live theatre in the heart of the capital city.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru
  2. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  4. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  3. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  4. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka