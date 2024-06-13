Stage Spotlight: Exciting Theatre Plays To Catch In Delhi, This Summer

Sir Sir Sarla: A Comedy Drama, directed by Makrand Deshpande, revolves around Professor Palekar, a charming and mysterious figure who is divided between two women: Sarla, his dedicated student, and Kamya, his childhood friend. Through moments of humour, drama, and introspection, the play gives a comprehensive representation of love's numerous facets and the complexities of human relationships.
Date: May 12, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.
Gadhe Ki Barat: The play Gadhe Ki Barat, written by Dinesh Ahawat, is a delightful comedy that promises to make you laugh. The story is about King Satyadharm Verma (a politician), who announces to the public that if anyone builds a bridge from Raj Mahal to Kumhar Wara in one night, then I will make my daughter marry him. Unfortunately, a donkey bridges the gap between Raj Mahal's gate to Kumhar Wara (Poor's Basti).
Date: May 18, 2024
Time: 7: 00 PM
Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.
Park: Manav Kaul’s famous play Park is set in a heartbreaking and thought-provoking plot, and follows the lives of two people, Manav and Woman, who sit on the same bench every evening. Through their conversations and interactions, the play explores topics such as loneliness, human connection, societal expectations, and the search for purpose in life.
Date: May 19, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM onwards
Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.
Barff (ICE) Burns More Than Fire: The play Barff, directed by Saurabh Shukla, takes place on a winter night in an abandoned village in Kashmir. The sole residents are a cab driver and his wife, who bring a doctor home to see their ailing child. However, during the following one and a half hours, the audience is taken on a roller coaster ride of fear, emotion, and even humour.
Date: May 25, 2024
Time: 4: 00 PM and 7:00 PM
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi
Humare Ram: A Mythological play Humare Ram, directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj depicts an immortal story of the Ramayana, which has captivated centuries with tales of love, sacrifice, and righteousness. However, the play is a symphony of outstanding performances, compelling dialogues, mesmerizing light, soul-stirring music, magnificent costumes, and larger-than-life spectacles.
Date: May 31, onwards
Time: 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.
Ghalib in New Delhi: The play produced by Pierrot’s Troupe is an exceedingly amusing depiction of the 19th-century great poet Mirza Ghalib's rebirth in 21st-century India, including his hardships and tribulations, from his birth in Delhi's Bus Adda to living in a Servant Quarter with a University Student from Patna to dealing with the Punjaban Land Lady.
Date: June 1, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Excelsior American School, Gurgaon.
Ibnebatuti: The play is directed by Hemant Aggarwal and is all about Shalu, a single mother. Things take an unexpected turn when her son finds previously unknown aspects of her background, sparking his desire to learn more about her.
Date: June 02, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM onwards
Venue: Little Theater Group, (LTG) Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi
Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun: Vijaydaan Detha's short novella 'Duvidha' (Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun) directed by Ajay Kumar, tells the story of a woman's longing, her intentions, and the characteristics of divided Bhamashadha. The irony of today's progressive separation is that it permits women to walk shoulder to shoulder with males while giving them a sense of superiority.
Date: June 5, 2023
Time: not fixed yet
Venue: Sammukh Auditorium, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House, Delhi.
Purane Chawal: The play, directed by Sumit Vyas, is a Hindi remake of Neil Simon's The Sunshine Boys named "Purane Chawal" which portrays the lives of two retiring comic legends set in modern Mumbai. They reconvene 12 years later to perform their classic act at the country's largest comedy festival. However, there is a catch: they can't stand one another.
Date: June 8, 2024
Time: not fixed yet
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.
State v/s Manto (In the Court of Manto): State V/s Manto is a compelling theatrical play on the life and legacy of Saadat Hasan Manto, a well-known Urdu writer. Set in British India, the play depicts Manto's tumultuous courtroom battle against allegations of obscenity in his stories.
Date: June 22, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM onwards
Venue: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Lohia Hospital, President Estate, New Delhi.
Dhumrapaan: Set in a corporate building's smoking area for a week, a group of office employees debate assessments, politics, and relationships while dealing with their stress, worries, and insecurities. The play directed by Akarsh Khurana is a satirical comedy about the inevitability of the corporate rat race and how we cope with it, combined with black humour about the stuff we put our throats and lungs through as we deal with our stress.
Date: June 23, 2024
Time: not decided yet
Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, Delhi.
Delhi's theatrical culture remains a lively hub of artistic expression and cultural exchange, with a broad range of productions celebrating Indian theatre's depth and diversity. Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or an inquisitive newbie, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Delhi's stages in May and June. You can book your tickets through the Book My Show app. So mark your calendars, reserve your seats, and prepare to be dazzled by the wonder of live theatre in the heart of the capital city.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.