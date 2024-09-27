Srishti Publishers To Launch Ajit Menon And Anil Verma’s "True Vision Series Volume 1: Hidden Agendas" A Thrilling New Series That Merges Real-Life Events With Cinematic Storytelling

Srishti Publishers is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of True Vision: Hidden Agendas, the first volume in a gripping four-part series by acclaimed authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma. This new series marks the latest collaboration between the two authors, who gained widespread recognition for their best-selling political thriller series The Panther’s Ghosts.
With the release of Hidden Agendas, Menon and Verma once again redefine the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction, weaving thrilling narratives inspired by true events.
True to their Signature Style, the duo’s True Vision series consists of five volumes, each containing four short stories in distinct genres. The first volume, ‘Hidden Agendas’, focuses on thrillers and delves into the dangerous world of crime and the paranormal, revealing dark secrets, betrayals, and intrigue.
What sets the True Vision series apart is the unique approach of combining actual events with cinematic storytelling, creating an immersive experience that blends the authenticity of truth with the dramatic flair of fiction.
“Storytelling is an art. If you can’t visualise what you are reading, it’s trash,” says Ajit Menon and Anil Verma, describing their bold narrative style. The duo’s ability to transform real events into powerful, emotionally charged stories has earned them a dedicated following and critical acclaim.
The True Vision series is not merely a collection of stories—it is a narrative journey that invites readers to explore the thin line between reality and imagination. Drawing from actual incidents, Hidden Agendas offers four thrillers that push traditional crime fiction's boundaries.
From the first page, readers are thrust into a world where crime and the paranormal collide, with every twist and turn rooted in real-world issues.
"Ajit and Anil have mastered the art of blending fact with fiction, creating stories that are both thought-provoking and incredibly entertaining," said Anish Chandy of The Labyrinth Literary Agency, which represents the authors. "In Hidden Agendas, they’ve taken their craft to new heights. The stories are fast-paced and suspenseful and force readers to rethink their understanding of crime and intrigue in today’s world."
Ajit Menon and Anil Verma have built a reputation as a “deadly combination” in storytelling. Menon, known for his focus on truth and authenticity, brings depth and realism to the content. At the same time, Verma, a renowned Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, adds a visual richness that captivates readers.
“Ajit brings the truth to the content, while Anil adds visual enrichment to the narration,” says Arup Bose of Srishti Publishers. “Together, they create stories that are not only engaging but also resonate with a deep sense of authenticity. In Hidden Agendas, readers will experience this synergy in full force as they navigate a world of love, betrayal, and suspense.”
The release of True Vision follows the runaway success of Menon and Verma’s previous series, The Panther’s Ghosts. The political thriller series received widespread praise, with the first two books rated among the Top 15 must-read books of 2023 and 2024. Menon was also recognised as one of the top 5 inspiring writers of 2024, solidifying his place as a master storyteller.
"One of the great joys of reading the True Vision series is seeing Ajit and Anil combine actual incidents with fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat adventures," says Chandy. "Even the paranormal activities in their stories are inspired by real events, adding an extra layer of intrigue."
The authors' ability to transform true stories into cinematic experiences has resonated with readers who appreciate a blend of factual accuracy and artistic storytelling. Each volume in the True Vision series will explore a different genre, offering readers a new and immersive experience with every release.
In Hidden Agendas, Menon and Verma delve deep into the shadowy underworld of crime. Each story is filled with unexpected twists and complex characters, forcing readers to question the motivations behind every action. With stories inspired by real-life events, Hidden Agendas offers a compelling exploration of crime, suspense, and the paranormal.
"The True Vision series captivates readers by transforming true events into compelling, visually rich experiences," says Prem Menon – Senior Vice President Asianet (retd). "Ajit and Anil’s signature narrative style—rooted in reality yet dramatised to deliver intense suspense—will take readers through a tightly wound story of love, betrayal, and crime. Each story in Hidden Agendas has layers of intrigue, leaving readers on the edge of their seats."
For readers new to the True Vision series, Hidden Agendas offers a perfect entry point. It introduces Menon and Verma’s unique storytelling approach while delivering a thrilling, thought-provoking experience that challenges conventional notions of crime and justice.
“The True Vision series stands out for its engaging stories and ability to provoke deep emotions and new perspectives. By blending factual accuracy with artistic storytelling, Menon and Verma create narratives that resonate with readers long after they turn the final page. Their stories are not just fiction—they reflect the complex realities of the world we live in, seen through the lens of cinematic imagination,” says Mohanlal Menon from Mollywood.
As Hidden Agendas prepares for its November launch, excitement is already building among fans of the duo’s previous work. With its intricate plots, compelling characters, and real-world inspiration, the first volume of True Vision promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.
Ajit Menon and Anil Verma shot to fame with The Panther’s Ghosts. Their ability to weave reality into fiction has featured their books in the top 15 must-read lists for 2023 and 24. Together, they form an unstoppable team, creating exhilarating and deeply human stories.
“True Vision is truly an unmissable read.”
