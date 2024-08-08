Skanray Partners With Tata Elxsi To Advance Surgical Imaging And Healthcare Innovation

Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry.