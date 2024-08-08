OutlookHub

Skanray Partners With Tata Elxsi To Advance Surgical Imaging And Healthcare Innovation

Skanray is actively pursuing a long-term strategy to expand its portfolio by including new device families and modalities. This initiative aims to build a suite of reusable modules and components for medical devices, alongside the development of an advanced analytics cloud platform.

Skanray Advance Surgical Imaging Device
In this age of medical marvel, a collaboration between Skanray Partners with Tata Elxsi aims to revolutionise diagnosis and treatment by leveraging cutting-edge technology modules, making them predictable, accurate, and consistent. Skanray, a leading global MedTech R&D and Manufacturing company specialising in diagnostic imaging, critical care and surgery/OT solutions, has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging core technology and software platform development. 

Skanray is a leading MedTech R&D company with operations in 7 countries. Skanray offers 55 CE marked and 34 FDA approved products in diagnostics imaging, critical care, cardiology, dental and in the surgical space. With a portfolio boasting over 80 patents, Skanray contributes to more than 150,000 installations in 80 countries, across the globe. 

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications consumer electronics industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry.

Skanray SkanMobile Digi
Tata Elxsi will lead a software platform-led approach to diagnostics that will support all imaging, critical care and surgical systems from the Skanray family, ensuring interoperability, compatibility and multi-modal functionality. This platform will also incorporate the latest technologies and process efficiencies from AI and GenAI.

Combining Skanray's expertise in medical devices, core component technology, systems and applications with Tata Elxsi's domain experience in medical imaging, software platform development, digital capabilities in cloud, AI and analytics, and ready-to-use solution accelerators provides Skanray an opportunity to redefine the landscape of medical technology, with advanced, modular, and yet affordable diagnostics systems.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

