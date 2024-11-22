Singapore Visit Bolsters Odisha’s Global Investment And Development Prospects

The Odisha delegation, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, concluded its four-day visit to Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to attract global investments and establish strategic partnerships across key sectors. The visit, supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the High Commission of India (HCI) in Singapore, Invest India, and FICCI, featured over 25 high-level B2G and G2G meetings, roundtables, interactive sessions, and site visits, paving the way for transformative growth opportunities.

Roadshow and Investor Engagements:

The flagship investor roadshow attracted over 400 participants from diverse sectors, including representatives from industry associations like SICCI, Singapore Business Federation, and Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Companies from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan actively participated, showcasing strong interest in Odisha’s industrial potential.

Skill Development Initiatives:

Discussions at the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) highlighted plans for Phase 2 of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Odisha, including the introduction of cutting-edge courses in AI, ML, AR, VR, and additive manufacturing. Long-term internships for WSC graduates in Singapore were also explored.

Petrochemicals and Green Energy:

The delegation visited the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex (JPC), gaining insights into integrated industrial planning to model Odisha’s PCPIR at Paradip. Companies like Sembcorp and Linde expressed keen interest in upcoming developments at Paradip.

Ports and Logistics:

The visit to Port of Singapore Authority and TUAS Port emphasized modern port-based logistics. Companies like AP Moller Maersk and Vopak showcased interest in ship recycling, container manufacturing, and multimodal logistics (MML) operations. These engagements reinforced Odisha’s vision to become a logistics hub in Eastern India.

Semiconductor Ecosystem Development:

The visit to a marquee semiconductor equipment manufacturing company PEP Innovation Private Ltd provided insights into the requirements of a well functional electronics and semiconductor park. Learnings form these visits and interactions with companies operating in this sphere will be used while planning electronics and semiconductor parks in Odisha.

Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) Opportunities:

The visit to Suntec Convention Centre highlighted requirements for establishing an integrated MICE zone. Plans for a world-class exhibition centre in Bhubaneswar were discussed to position Odisha as a premier MICE destination.

Diaspora Engagement:

The interactive session with over 400 members of the Odia diaspora highlighted their critical role in Odisha’s global outreach. It was one of the best attended community gatherings in Singapore. The diaspora suggested further avenues of increasing economic and social relationship with the Singapore and ASEAN region. Suggestions included improved air connectivity, educational exchanges, and establishing a nodal office of the Government of Odisha for the ASEAN region, preferably in Singapore.

G2G Meeting Highlights:

The Government of Odisha delegation engaged in high-level G2G meetings with Singaporean leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers of Trade & Industry, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Transport. These discussions focused on: Long-term planning principles for industrial development, civic infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

Strengthening partnerships in urban mobility, green shipping corridors, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

Opportunities for Singaporean companies to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.