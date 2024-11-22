OutlookHub

Singapore Visit Bolsters Odisha’s Global Investment And Development Prospects

The visit, supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the High Commission of India (HCI) in Singapore, Invest India, and FICCI, featured over 25 high-level B2G and G2G meetings, roundtables, interactive sessions, and site visits, paving the way for transformative growth opportunities.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Odisha delegation, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, concluded its four-day visit to Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to attract global investments and establish strategic partnerships across key sectors. The visit, supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the High Commission of India (HCI) in Singapore, Invest India, and FICCI, featured over 25 high-level B2G and G2G meetings, roundtables, interactive sessions, and site visits, paving the way for transformative growth opportunities.

Key Highlights of the Visit:

  1. Roadshow and Investor Engagements:
    The flagship investor roadshow attracted over 400 participants from diverse sectors, including representatives from industry associations like SICCI, Singapore Business Federation, and Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Companies from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan actively participated, showcasing strong interest in Odisha’s industrial potential.

  2. Skill Development Initiatives:
    Discussions at the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) highlighted plans for Phase 2 of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Odisha, including the introduction of cutting-edge courses in AI, ML, AR, VR, and additive manufacturing. Long-term internships for WSC graduates in Singapore were also explored.

  3. Petrochemicals and Green Energy:
    The delegation visited the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex (JPC), gaining insights into integrated industrial planning to model Odisha’s PCPIR at Paradip. Companies like Sembcorp and Linde expressed keen interest in upcoming developments at Paradip.

  4. Ports and Logistics:
    The visit to Port of Singapore Authority and TUAS Port emphasized modern port-based logistics. Companies like AP Moller Maersk and Vopak showcased interest in ship recycling, container manufacturing, and multimodal logistics (MML) operations. These engagements reinforced Odisha’s vision to become a logistics hub in Eastern India.

  5. Semiconductor Ecosystem Development:
    The visit to a marquee semiconductor equipment manufacturing company PEP Innovation Private Ltd provided insights into the requirements of a well functional electronics and semiconductor park. Learnings form these visits and interactions with companies operating in this sphere will be used while planning electronics and semiconductor parks in Odisha.

  6. Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) Opportunities:
    The visit to Suntec Convention Centre highlighted requirements for establishing an integrated MICE zone. Plans for a world-class exhibition centre in Bhubaneswar were discussed to position Odisha as a premier MICE destination.

  7. Diaspora Engagement:
    The interactive session with over 400 members of the Odia diaspora highlighted their critical role in Odisha’s global outreach. It was one of the best attended community gatherings in Singapore. The diaspora suggested further avenues of increasing economic and social relationship with the Singapore and ASEAN region. Suggestions included improved air connectivity, educational exchanges, and establishing a nodal office of the Government of Odisha for the ASEAN region, preferably in Singapore.

  8. G2G Meeting Highlights:
    The Government of Odisha delegation engaged in high-level G2G meetings with Singaporean leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers of Trade & Industry, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Transport. These discussions focused on:

    • Long-term planning principles for industrial development, civic infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

    • Strengthening partnerships in urban mobility, green shipping corridors, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

    • Opportunities for Singaporean companies to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

  9. Avenues for Continued Engagements
    The upcoming visit of the President of Singapore to India and the ensuing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 as well as the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave in January 2025 provide further avenues for continued engagement with the Singapore Government as well as the network established with diverse sector industries government and other economic players.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi after reaching New Delhi remarked:

“Our Singapore visit has been highly productive, offering valuable insights and fostering partnerships across key sectors. Odisha’s rich resources, skilled workforce, and progressive policies make it a prime investment destination. I invite global investors and the diaspora to join us at the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and shape Odisha’s growth story.”

Hon’ble Industries Minister Shri Sampad Chandra Swain added:

“This visit has underscored Odisha’s strategic potential in sectors like ports, green energy, and skill development. We are committed to leveraging global expertise to drive sustainable growth and innovation.”

The visit sets the stage for continued engagements, with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (8th–10th January 2025) and the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 (28th–30th January 2025) serving as key platforms to deepen partnerships and showcase Odisha’s investment opportunities.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pant At His Best, Smokes Cummins With Stunning Falling Pull Shot; IND - 118/6 In 43 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  3. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  4. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram govt planning to relocate all refugees to one place
  2. Sena vs Sena and Pawar vs Pawar: Key Candidates In The Fray For Maharashtra Elections 2024
  3. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  4. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  5. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Trump, Up And Charging
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  4. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  5. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line