Shah Ignites India’s Cricket Flame

The upcoming season is not just about winning games—it's about preparing for continental glory. A successful performance in the New Zealand tour, together with Amit Shah’s blessing, could determine the course of the season and, hopefully take India to the ‘cricket-world-stage podium’. Even more, under Jay Shah’s guidance in the ICC and ACC, Indian cricket is poised to reach new heights. Reflecting on the strides made during his tenure as BCCI Secretary, where India consistently outperformed many global teams, there's a renewed sense of ambition and expectation. The upcoming matches represent more than just points on a scoreboard—they symbolize the beginning of what could be a golden era for Indian cricket.