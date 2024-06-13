OutlookHub

Seize The Season: Unlock Your potential With Digital Marketing This Summer

This summer is an ideal time to enter into the realm of digital marketing, whether you're a seasoned expert trying to broaden your skill set or a newcomer ready to explore new horizons.

In today's digitally-driven world, digital marketing skills have become a significant asset for both individuals and enterprises. With the advent of online platforms and social media, the demand for experienced digital marketers is higher than ever.

What is Digital Marketing

Digital marketing also known as online marketing is the use of websites, apps, mobile devices, social media, search engines, and other digital channels to promote and sell products and services.

Digital marketing applies the same ideas as traditional offline marketing but in a digital environment. It uses consumer data to identify a company's target demographic and offer the most relevant messages possible.

Benefits of Learning Digital Marketing this Summer:

Digital marketing enables you to reach your target audience online in several ways and across several platforms. It can help you raise brand awareness, attract new audiences, and generate revenue, among other things.

Digital marketing strategies enable you to target your particular audience online, improving sales, bringing more visitors to your website, and growing your revenue year after year.

  • Boost Your Resume

  • Increase Your Earning Potential

  • Entrepreneurial Ventures

  • Personal Branding

  • Stay Ahead of the Competition

  • Brand Building

Careers in Digital Marketing

In today's digitally interconnected world, the marketing industry has undergone a seismic transformation. Traditional tactics are being surpassed by the power and reach of digital platforms.

As firms invest more in their online presence, the demand for skilled digital marketers grows. Digital marketing offers a wide range of options, from SEO specialists to social media administrators.

  • SEO Specialist: An SEO (Search Engine Optimization) Specialist is the one who optimizes websites to help them rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). They investigate the types of keywords that people look for, analyze existing website content, and evaluate competition websites.

Average Annual Salary: 4.7-5.0 Lakhs per annum (depending on the location and experience).

  • Copywriter: Copywriters write text or copy for a variety of marketing products, such as social media posts, digital advertising, websites, blog entries, and emails, thus defining the brand voice. They research the target audience for each campaign they work on to determine what type of content will appeal to them.

Average Annual Salary: Rs 5.5 Lakhs

  • Social Media Marketer: Social media marketers are responsible for developing a social media strategy, creating material to support it, posting that content, and monitoring important metrics such as follower reach, impressions, and engagement.

Average Annual Salary: Rs 8.8 Lakhs per annum (depending on the experience and the company).

  • Graphic Designers: Graphic designers generate visually appealing content by blending text, colours, graphics, and images. They can design visuals for social media postings, websites, digital ads, mobile apps, and email newsletters. They also make logos for the company and clients.

Average Annual Salary: Rs 3.5-4.5 Lakhs per annum.

Where to learn Digital Marketing this summer in Delhi

Course Duration: 6 Months

Address: Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi

Course Duration: 60 hours of classroom training

Address: Regal Cinema Complex, Connaught Place, Delhi

Course Duration: 4-12 months

Address: Main Metro Road, Opp. Metro Pillar Number, 363, Pitampura, Delhi

Course Duration: 3-4 months

Address: Jai Apartment, Pocket 35, Sector 9, Rohini, Delhi

Course Duration: 30 days- 12 months

Address: H-11, First Floor, South Extension I, New Delhi.

Summer provides an excellent opportunity to plunge headfirst into the exciting world of digital marketing. So seize the opportunity, unleash your imagination, and begin your trip to digital marketing success this summer!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

