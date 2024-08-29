OutlookHub

Sarees In Politics: How 5 Of The Biggest Female Figures In India Dress For Success

Amidst the speeches, debates, and rallies, Indian leadership’s fierce women have shown that power dressing can be deeply rooted in cultural heritage. The saree, an epitome of grace and elegance, has been their armor and statement piece.

Sarees In Politics
Sarees In Politics: How 5 Of The Biggest Female Figures In India Dress For Success
info_icon

India's political arena isn't just a battleground of ideologies and policies; it's also a runway where tradition meets style. Amidst the speeches, debates, and rallies, Indian leadership’s fierce women have shown that power dressing can be deeply rooted in cultural heritage. The saree, an epitome of grace and elegance, has been their armor and statement piece. Let's dive into the 5 best saree moments served by the women who are shaping India's future, proving that you can be both powerful and stylish while staying true to your roots.

1) Sonal Shah

Photo: @anuradhatanwar1 on X (formerly Twitter)
info_icon

Sonal Shah, wife of Home Minister Amit Shah, is straight-up slaying in a serene sea-green saree that screams elegance and poise. The delicate fabric flows like a dream, with pastel patterns that add an ethereal vibe—think major traditional-meets-modern energy. Her whole look is giving grounded yet fierce queen vibes. And can we take a moment to appreciate Amit Shah? Rocking that green silk shawl like a boss, he’s radiating pure respect and devotion, totally honoring his partner. Their coordinated style is couple goals for real—such a powerful duo! Together, they merge dedication to tradition with a modern outlook, creating a tableau of admiration that sets a beautiful standard. They’re effortlessly blending Hindu culture with a modern twist, and we’re here for it. Honestly, this whole vibe is a 5-star, A+ moment!

2) Hema Malini

Photo: @dreamgirlhema on X (formerly Twitter)
info_icon

In this glamorous appearance, the legendary actress and politician Hema Malini stuns in a luxurious pink silk saree that exudes elegance and opulence. The saree is richly adorned with intricate patterns in shades of gold, creating a stunning interplay of colors and textures—pure luxury vibes. Hema's look, like many others of hers, is elevated by her choice of statement jewelry, including a bold gold necklace and matching earrings, adding a regal touch to her ensemble. Her polished hair and subtle makeup perfectly complement the overall look, making her the epitome of grace and sophistication. Seriously, she’s serving major queen energy here! If there’s anyone who can rock the saree and still make it look like a red-carpet moment, it’s Hema Malini. Talk about iconic—this is how you turn traditional wear into a whole mood!

3) Sonia Gandhi

Photo: @niiravmodi on X (formerly Twitter)
info_icon

Not bad for a woman in politics. Even in her home attire, Sonia Gandhi always exudes timeless elegance. With this simple yet delicate look, she greeted the recent Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker in her home. Sonia gracefully wore a pastel green saree softly adorned with delicate lilac details on the bottom and various shades of pink and orange tones on the scarf that added a touch of sophistication. A minimalistic hairdo and no jewelry might make you think she’d be underdressed as a politician, but it’s Sonia Gandhi’s power dressing brand: minimal and simple elegance - the ‘less is more’ of fashion. And she once again delivered. Without outshining the Olympic star, Gandhi still served a seamless, refined look—humble and trustworthy—showcasing how classic attire can embody both power and grace with effortless poise. This is how you do low-key chic while still making a statement. Total class act! Well played, Sonia.

4) Sushma Swaraj

Photo: @BJYMAssamPrdsh on X (formerly Twitter)
info_icon

The late Sushma Swaraj, former Indian Minister of External Affairs, was the definition of timeless grace in her love for traditional Indian handloom sarees. She had a thing for rich fabrics with intricate weaves, often pairing them with minimal accessories and her iconic red bindi—proof that simplicity in fashion can truly make a statement. Sushma Swaraj gets an honorable mention here because, even though she’s no longer with us, she was a total pioneer of the jacket-over-saree style. She took the classic saree and gave it a smart-working woman twist, leaving a lasting mark on the ‘red carpet of Indian politics.’ Her looks were always on point—elegant, poised, and with just the right mix of sophistication and authority. Sushma’s style showed the world that power dressing can beautifully blend tradition with a modern edge, and her influence still inspires so many women today. Truly, an icon who will never be forgotten.

5) Rashmi Thackeray

Photo: @RozanaSpokesman on X (formerly Twitter)
info_icon

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, exudes quiet strength and elegance in her sartorial choices, reflecting her influential role in the political sphere. Her peach-toned saree, worn with effortless grace, is a beautiful example of traditional Indian attire done right. The fabric, with its delicate texture and soft sheen, adds a layer of sophistication without being overly ornate. Paired with a matching blouse, the look is cohesive and polished, emphasizing her refined taste. Rashmi’s preference for subtle yet impactful sarees aligns with her public image— a woman of dignity and substance who supports her husband’s political journey with poise. Her saree, simple yet distinguished, mirrors her approach to her role in politics: understated, yet undeniably influential, a reflection of her warm, approachable, and deeply rooted personality. Honestly, if "quiet luxury" had a desi version, this would be it—total goals for anyone looking to slay the political fashion game!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From Must-Win Clash - Check Pakistan's XII For Rawalpindi
  2. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score: Hosts 97/3 At Lunch; Duckett Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya As Visitors Fightback At Lord's
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
Football News
  1. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
  2. Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta
  3. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  4. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack
  2. What Caused Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue To Collapse | Expert Explains
  3. Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark
  4. AMMA, The ‘Mother’ Who Failed Its Wards 
  5. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  2. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign