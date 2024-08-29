Sarees In Politics: How 5 Of The Biggest Female Figures In India Dress For Success

The late Sushma Swaraj, former Indian Minister of External Affairs, was the definition of timeless grace in her love for traditional Indian handloom sarees. She had a thing for rich fabrics with intricate weaves, often pairing them with minimal accessories and her iconic red bindi—proof that simplicity in fashion can truly make a statement. Sushma Swaraj gets an honorable mention here because, even though she’s no longer with us, she was a total pioneer of the jacket-over-saree style. She took the classic saree and gave it a smart-working woman twist, leaving a lasting mark on the ‘red carpet of Indian politics.’ Her looks were always on point—elegant, poised, and with just the right mix of sophistication and authority. Sushma’s style showed the world that power dressing can beautifully blend tradition with a modern edge, and her influence still inspires so many women today. Truly, an icon who will never be forgotten.