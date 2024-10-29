Sahira Singh Celebrates Dance Graduation With Mesmerizing Kuchipudi Rangapravesham Performance At Kamani Auditorium

Hon'ble Union Minister and father to Sahira, Shri Jayant Chaudhary in his thank you note said “As a parent, I am overwhelmed with joy and pride to witness Sahira take this significant step in her dance journey. This evening is a reflection of her dedication, guided by her extraordinary Gurus, and the love and encouragement from all who have supported her. I am confident that she will continue to honor the traditions of Kuchipudi while also making her unique mark in the world of dance.”