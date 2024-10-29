OutlookHub

Sahira Singh Celebrates Dance Graduation With Mesmerizing Kuchipudi Rangapravesham Performance At Kamani Auditorium

Natya Tarangini, the renowned institute of performing arts founded by legendary Gurus Padma Bhushans Dr. Raja Radha Reddy and Smt. Kaushalya Reddy proudly presented the Rangapravesham of Sahira Singh, daughter of Union Minister Shri Jayant Chaudhary and Smt. Charu Singh, at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium. The evening marked Sahira's impressive debut as a solo artist, showcasing her mastery of Kuchipudi dance in front of an esteemed audience.

Rangapravesham, meaning "Colorful Entrance," symbolizes a dancer’s transition into professional artistry. For Sahira, it was a deeply significant moment, highlighting her technical skill and her artistic expression of the ancient Kuchipudi dance form.

Her performance opened with the traditional Ganapati Vandana, an invocation to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, setting an auspicious tone for the evening. Following the invocation, Sahira captivated the audience with Dashavatara, a dramatic portrayal of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, weaving together expressive Bhava (emotion) and rhythmic Taal (beats) to narrate the stories of divine avatars like Matsya, Kurma, Narasimha, and Kalki, among others.

Next, Sahira performed Chhaap Tilak Sab Cheeni, a devotional piece by Amir Khusro, demonstrating her graceful control and emotional depth as she conveyed the spiritual essence of the poem. The expressive beauty of the performance reflected her mastery of subtle movements and delicate expressions.

The evening reached its pinnacle with the Tarangam, a dynamic Kuchipudi composition in praise of Lord Krishna, where Sahira performed the iconic Thali dance. Her flawless synchronization of rhythmic footwork while balancing on the rim of a brass thali showcased the precision and vibrancy for which Kuchipudi is known, drawing thunderous applause from the audience.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon'ble Vice President of India, and Dr. (Mrs.) Sudesh Dhankhar, along with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon’ble Union Minister Ms. Anupriya Patel and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Former Member of Lok Sabha, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Former Union Minister, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member Of Parliament from Delhi, alongside many other well-wishers of the family. Their presence highlighted the cultural significance of the event and celebrated Sahira’s dedication to preserving India’s classical dance heritage.

Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji was the Chief Guest of the ceremony and post watching her performance, congratulated Sahira Singh on her Rangapravesham today. He applauded her dedication and the contribution of her Gurus in keeping this art form alive and vibrant for future generations. Hon’ble Vice President also shared a tweet stating: “Witnessed a soothing, sublime performance of Indian classical dance by Ms. Sahira Singh at Kamani Auditorium today. This display of our traditional art form is not only a feast to the senses, but also a reflection of the rich cultural and civilizational ethos of Bharat.”

"Sahira’s Rangapravesham is a moment of immense pride for us. She has shown remarkable discipline, artistry, and devotion to Kuchipudi. As her Gurus, we have witnessed her growth over the years, and today, she has truly embodied the essence of this ancient art form. This is only the beginning of a bright future for her in dance," said Padma Bhushan Drs. Raja Radha Reddy, Sahira’s Guru

“I am deeply honored to have completed this journey with the guidance of my gurus, Guru Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, and the unwavering support of my family and friends,” said Sahira. “This Rangapravesham is a testament to years of passion and hard work, and I look forward to exploring new horizons in my dance career.

Hon'ble Union Minister and father to Sahira, Shri Jayant Chaudhary in his thank you note said “As a parent, I am overwhelmed with joy and pride to witness Sahira take this significant step in her dance journey. This evening is a reflection of her dedication, guided by her extraordinary Gurus, and the love and encouragement from all who have supported her. I am confident that she will continue to honor the traditions of Kuchipudi while also making her unique mark in the world of dance.”

“I truly believe that the arts have the unique ability to transcend barriers of language and geography, allowing individuals to express their true selves," he added.

Sahira's performance not only marked a milestone in her dance journey but also celebrated the timeless beauty of Kuchipudi, captivating the audience with its intricate footwork, vivid storytelling, and emotional resonance.

