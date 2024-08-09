Role Of Planets In Horoscope

All, even those with little knowledge of astrology, would know that a horoscope consists of 12 houses and nine planets in astrology. But then many people come to me asking which is the best house in the horoscope and what is the role of different planets in a horoscope. Which planet is the strongest/which planet plays the most significant role in horoscope? Most of them are misguided as they might have heard/experienced any hardship they or anyone would have faced in life, and people start blaming a particular planet. Some planets, in particular, take such blame. I also dither when even the learned astrologers indiscreetly or maybe deliberately attribute most miseries to one or the other planets. Saturn, Mars, Rahu, and Ketu take the maximum blame here.

However, I believe in the Karma theory and can confirm that no planet can give beneficial or harmful results on its own. Your free will can keep the worst planetary combinations pacified and how to trigger good results from the good planets. That way, I consider Saturn, the Karmic planet, most instrumental in deciding what you get from the different planets. Whereas most people will treat Saturn as the worst planet.

I will explain a few crucial aspects of this misconception while explaining the role of different planets in astrology/horoscope.

The importance of different planets in a horoscope changes with time. So, understand a very simple ideology before you get pampered or scared by any planet/planetary combination in your horoscope.

At the outset, let me clarify that no horoscope will have only good or bad planets.

Any planet in any house, strong or weak, does not give results at its own.

The role of different planets in the horoscope theoretically remains the same.

The importance of different planets in a person's horoscope varies as they grow in life. So, it is better to understand the role of any planet at a particular stage of life. You will understand as you read further down.

Most importantly, the result of different planets in the birth chart depends on how you negotiate with the planets with your Free Will/Karma.

Planets are in the horoscope, which you get when you are born. The planets in the horoscope are based on their positions in the Constellation at a particular moment of your birth. How is your birth time and place decided

Lord Brahma decides the time and place of birth based on the balance sheet of your own karma from the previous birth(s). So, you have only assisted the supreme power in crafting your horoscope of the present life. He just writes it for you with *free will” to derive results based on your own karma.

Normal perception is that out of 9 planets, some are enemy planets, and some are friendly. Let’s take one example: If Mars is friendly to Sun, it is an enemy to Venus. A friendly Mars can be helpful when you need him for your career or when you need authority. But the same Mars (Mangal) can act harmful when you need good results from Venus (marriage, love, and romance). So it depends on what stage you need Mars to help you be aggressive and passionate and at what stage Mars can harm you.

Strongest/most favorable planet, if operating at lower energy, may not bestow the inherent good results associated with that planet. In the same way, most negative planets, if operating at lower energy, may not give you harmful results for which it is known.

So, when we talk about planets in horoscope/astrology, their role remains the same; the importance of planets in the horoscope changes with time, and results from the planets depend on how we do our Karmas.