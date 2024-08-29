Reliability Of Xsens Link For Running Kinematics: A Study By University Of Innsbruck

The study demonstrated good to excellent reliability for Xsens Link in estimating joint angles when comparing runs within the same day. This indicates that the system can effectively capture subtle adaptations in running technique that occur during a single running session. For instance, if a researcher wants to investigate how a runner adjusts their hip or knee flexion angles in response to a change in surface from asphalt to woodchip, Xsens Link would be a suitable tool. This ability to capture within-day adaptations highlights the potential of Xsens Link for various applications in sports science, such as:

Evaluating the effectiveness of real-time feedback interventions: Trainers can provide runners with real-time feedback on their running form using data captured by Xsens Link. The within-day reliability allows researchers to assess how quickly and effectively runners adapt their form based on this feedback.

Comparing the effects of different running drills: Researchers can use Xsens Link to compare the impact of various running drills on running mechanics. The ability to capture within-day adaptations ensures that any observed changes in joint angles are likely due to the specific drill and not random variations.

While Xsens Link can track changes in sagittal plane angles (flexion/extension) like hip, knee, and ankle angles over time for tracking angles over different days (longitudinal studies), the Xsens Link suit likely lacks reliability, particularly for frontal plane movements. Researchers focusing on frontal plane mechanics might need to consider alternative systems or combine Xsens Link with other technologies.