Relative Economic Performance Of Indian States With Special Reference To Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has outperformed many Indian states in terms of economic growth. It is the second largest economy in India after Maharashtra and ranks fourth in per capita income (NSDP) at current prices in 2021 – 22. The long-term average growth of Tamil Nadu economy at constant prices was 6.69 percent during 1981-82 to 2014-15 as against the all India average growth of 6.28 percent. A report published by Knight Frank India in association with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, Tamil Nadu stated that ‘Tamil Nadu’s nominal GSDP would grow to $2.6 trillion by Financial Year 2047-48. This aligns with the 2030 goal of Tamil Nadu to become 1 trillion dollar economy.

The 1991 reforms and the policies implemented thereafter have led to a massive structural change in Indian economy and Tamil Nadu is no exception to it. Tamil Nadu’s service sector growth rate has undergone a notable shift from 6.91 percent in 1980s to early 1990s to 10.20 percent in the later part of 1990s. The share of service sector to the state’s GDP has also seen a considerable rise during the post reform period. The share of Agriculture declined from 24.57% of the state GDP in the 1980s to 21.85% in 1990s. Creation of Special Economic Zones has accelerated industrial growth. Tamil Nadu has been ranked first among Indian states in terms of quantum of exports from Special Economic Zones. Now, services contribute 54% to the GSDP followed by manufacturing at 33% and agriculture at 13%. (Tamil Nadu Budget, 2024-25) Tamil Nadu’s credit-deposit ratio(A4) has remained above 100% at the end of the 2023-24 financial year. This reflects economic boom and indicates the potential of the banks to lend more. Further, Tamil Nadu is known for managing its finances in a prudent manner. Its revenue deficit, fiscal deficit and debt are kept within the norms prescribed in its FRBM act.(A5)

The growth pattern of Tamil Nadu is almost consistent with all India growth pattern. Post 1991, the long term growth rate of both India and Tamil Nadu has reached 6.05 percent (1996-97). However, between 2005-06 and 2011-12, Tamil Nadu’s long-term average gowth rate ranged between 8.24 percent and 8.79 percent, which is above than the all India rate. Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu economy has ran into recession as the GSDP growth rate has dipped down to 7.25 percent in 2014-15 which is 6 percentage points less than the preceding peak growth of 13.1 percent in 2010-11. During this period, Tamil Nadu growth rate has gone to a very low level as compared to all India as well as other two top economies. (Gujarat and Maharshatra)(A6) This may be due to increased globalisation. Tamil Nadu’s growth is highly volatile and vulnerable to external shocks as it is highly dependent on India and foreign nations. Yet, Tamil Nadu economy has emerged out of the recession in 2017-18 and has seen a double digit growth in the medium term. Tamil Nadu has also nullified the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy by achieving 8 percent growth post pandemic. The inflation index of the state has also steadily declined from 7.29 percent in 2021-22 to 5.91 percent in 2022-23 against the national values of 9.31 percent and 8.82 percent during the corresponding period. Tamil Nadu’s per capita income has also improved from Rs. 1.54 lakh in 2021-22 to Rs 1.66 lakh in 2022-23, compared to India's figures of Rs 92,583 and Rs 98,174 in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. It is evident from the past experiences that Tamil Nadu is successful in reviving from minor and major economic shocks. This can be attributed to the fact that the political economic model of the state has efficiently adapted to the New Economic Policy, 1991 and the changes came about thereafter. This in turn led Tamil Nadu to the path of sustainable economic growth.

Appendix:

The state's share in India’s GDP is calculated by dividing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state by the sum of GSDP of all states. Relative per capita income is calculated as the ratio of the per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) of the state as a percentage of the all-India per capita Net National Product (or Net National Income in some years). The report does not consider Goa, Himachal Pradesh, north eastern states other than Assam and Union Territories other than Delhi as major states. The CD ratio is a measure of the proportion of funds raised by banks through deposits that are used for lending. Norms prescribed by The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act of 2003 are, a) The government is required to limit the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by March 31, 2021. b) The government is required to limit the central government debt to 40% of GDP by 2024-25. Gujarat's long-term growth rate from 1981-82 to 2014-15 was 7.46%, which was slightly higher than Maharashtra's 6.9% and Tamil Nadu's 6.7%.

