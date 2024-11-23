Relationships Are Worth A Lifetime –”HOW TO BUILD A LEGACY TO DIE FOR”

A bold in-your-face question,"Are you going to die?" That’s Kim Harms for you, right off the bat challenging your view on life and legacy. In her book, HOW TO BUILD A LEGACY TO DIE FOR, Kim tackles this existential yet essential question with innate wisdom. It forces you to confront the uncomfortable truth we often avoid: we’re all mortal. And while we might not think about it, we're building our legacy every single day, from the smallest choices to the grandest gestures.



This isn’t your typical self-help book; it’s a candid and deeply moving exploration of life, loss, and the enduring power of love. Harms doesn't just write about legacy; she invites you to live it. Packed with poignant anecdotes, and heartfelt lessons, this book is a masterclass in living a life that leaves a mark. Dr. Kim Harms is a woman of many hats—she isn't just an author; she's a seasoned dentist, a philanthropist, and a maverick speaker. Through her work, she pulls out laughter, hope, resilience, faith, courage, power, purpose, and passion.



Kim’s story is a real-life testament to bouncing back and the incredible strength of the human spirit. Her mother who, despite facing unimaginable struggles, instilled in Kim an unshakeable sense of self-worth and love. This a legacy that continues to shape Kim’s life. It’s a raw, honest, and ultimately inspiring peek into the foundation upon which her philosophy is built.