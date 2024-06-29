The grand launch of Dr. Balasubramaniam's book, 'Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’ took place at the Auditorium, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi, on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Adil Zainulbhai introduced R. Balasubramaniam, aka Balu, the dynamic author who wears many hats. He is a development scholar, author, public policy advocate, and leadership trainer known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal people in Saragur and Heggadadevana Kote Taluks of Mysuru in Karnataka, India.
A packed hall of bibliophiles listened in awe to the book that explores the transformative journey of leadership, drawing from Indian civilizational wisdom and the exemplary life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while building upon the rich leadership narratives and frameworks developed in the West.
The book was launched in the presence of eminent personalities like Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group; Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa; former CEO Niti Aayog; Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM; and Professor B. Mahadevan of IIM Bangalore.
Western thought on leadership is trait-oriented; it emphasizes the importance of ‘being a leader’. Indian leadership offers a contrast—it focuses on the ‘exercise of leadership’. The book Power Within introduces this practice as it captures the civilizational wisdom of Bharat through the lived experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The book delves into the fifty years of his public life and explores how he discovered his purpose, the seeds of which were sown in his formative years. Poignant anecdotes from his colleagues shed light on how his relentless hard work and communicative approach propelled him to the prime ministerial post. They also underscore his constant quest for self-discovery in the service of others.
In a carefully crafted narrative, R. Balasubramaniam captures Modi’s leadership journey and interprets it through Western and Indian lenses, amalgamating them to provide a road map for those who aspire to a life of public service.
“Modi is an extraordinary leader who has the power to mobilize people and teams from different domains—religious, academic, civil society, sports, media, arts, industry, and the common citizen—to go beyond the conditions that authorities create and learn to form bonds of trust among each other.” Observes R. Balasubramaniam.
In his book, Power Within, the author delves into the depths of the prime minister's persona, who has been elected for the third time. Balasubramaniam beautifully puts together the various facets of character and logically derives from the leadership traits that are a natural progression to his emotional, personal, and spiritual growth.
‘Narendra Modi’s exceptional communication skills are pivotal to his leadership style, blending deep listening with persuasive oratory to inspire action and foray national unity. As opposed to using speech as the tool of manipulation and generating compliance, his communication can be explained by the Indian model of Sadharanikaran, or simplification. It uses the concepts of the sahridayata sanctity of vak (speech), where words are not used futilely and conversations are seen as opportunities to generate a convergence of hearts. Through a mix of authenticity, strategic messaging, and engaging storytelling, Modi's communication transcends mere rhetoric, embodying a transformative force that strengthens his leadership and galvanizes the nation towards shared goals.’
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Founder, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM)
Founder, Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM)
Member HR, Capacity Building Commission, Government of India
Chairperson, The Social Stock Exchange, Advisory Committee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
