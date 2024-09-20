Political Thrills And Global Intrigue: Ajit & Anil To Unveil The Third Book In The Panther’s Ghosts Series This December

Fans of edge-of-your-seat thrillers will soon be treated to a new chapter in the Panther’s Ghosts series as authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma are set to release The Dealer, the much-anticipated third book of the franchise. With a reputation for blending geopolitical reality with fast-paced fiction, Ajit and Anil have carved a niche in the world of high-stakes political thrillers, and The Dealer is poised to elevate their storytelling prowess.