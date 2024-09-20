OutlookHub

Political Thrills And Global Intrigue: Ajit & Anil To Unveil The Third Book In The Panther’s Ghosts Series This December

The next instalment in the Panther’s Ghosts series, The Dealer, promises to be a gripping ride of international conspiracies and covert operations.

Panther’s Ghosts
Panther’s Ghosts
info_icon

Fans of edge-of-your-seat thrillers will soon be treated to a new chapter in the Panther’s Ghosts series as authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma are set to release The Dealer, the much-anticipated third book of the franchise. With a reputation for blending geopolitical reality with fast-paced fiction, Ajit and Anil have carved a niche in the world of high-stakes political thrillers, and The Dealer is poised to elevate their storytelling prowess.

Drawing from real-life events and global politics, Ajit and Anil’s work resonates with readers who enjoy narratives that blend fact with fiction. The Dealer builds on the legacy of the first two books—Panther’s Ghosts – The Beginning and The Puppeteer—while delving deeper into global conspiracies and power struggles.

Published by Bloomsbury & Westland Publishing, this latest instalment revolves around India’s Prime Minister, Damodar Das, who becomes the target of an international assassination plot orchestrated by a mysterious figure known as The Dealer.

The novel promises a tightly woven narrative filled with intrigue, espionage, and covert operations that span across continents. “With The Dealer, we are taking readers even deeper into the shadowy world of global conspiracies,” said Ajit Menon. “We’ve upped the stakes, and this book explores the ruthless power plays that make for compelling fiction.”

The story follows a group of five elite operatives—known as The Panther’s Ghosts—as they race to stop the assassination before it's too late. The authors’ ability to mix real-world geopolitics with gripping fictional elements has been one of their trademarks, and The Dealer promises to be no different.

“What sets Ajit and Anil apart is their ability to take complex political landscapes and create a story that not only thrills but makes readers think,” commented Sanghamitra, editor at Westland Publishing. “The Dealer is filled with the same heart-pounding action and international intrigue that readers have come to expect.”

The excitement around The Dealer continues to build as fans eagerly await its December release. “If the first two books are anything to go by, The Dealer will only solidify their standing as masters of the political thriller genre,” said Amrita Talwar, Marketing Head at Westland Publishing.

For fans of political thrillers, December cannot come soon enough. Like the first two books featured in the ‘Top 15 must-read’ books of 2023 and 2024, The Dealer is expected to be another must-read that takes readers on a fast-paced journey through betrayal, conspiracies, and the race to save a nation.

"Ajit and Anil', craft yet another thrilling and unsettling narrative that gives readers a haunting glimpse into the darker side of international power struggles."

Get the previous books :

The Puppeteer – The Panther’s Ghosts Series https://amzn.in/d/1DXvJCo

The Panther's Ghosts https://amzn.in/d/eWrlZc7

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj Dismantle The Tigers| BAN 149 All Out
  2. England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*
  3. IPL: Vikram Rathour Named Batting Coach For Rajasthan Royals
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Check Sri Lanka's Squad - Chamari Athapaththu To Captain, Inoka Ranaweera Joins
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Shadman Islam Pays Price For Leaving A Jasprit Bumrah Beauty | Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Maintains Optimism After Monaco Defeat
  2. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Jose Maria Gimenez’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Victory - In Pics
  3. Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Clinches Champions League Victory For Hosts - In Pics
  4. Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Title Contenders Go Head-to-Head - Key Players, Expectations Ahead
  5. Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Shuts State's Borders With Jharkhand Over 'Man-Made' Crisis Linked To DVC
  2. Martyr, Terrorist, Or Saint? Who Was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale?
  3. 'Scandalous Allegations': SC Raps CBI Over Transfer Of West Bengal's Post-Poll Violence Cases
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SC Asks Govt-Appointed Panel To Submit Interim Steps In 4 Weeks
  5. SC Seeks Info From Centre On Non-Appointment Of Judges Despite Collegium's Reiteration
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  3. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon As Hezbollah Leader Says 'Red Lines' Crossed
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj Dismantle The Tigers| BAN 149 All Out