Political Thrills And Global Intrigue: Ajit & Anil To Unveil The Third Book In The Panther’s Ghosts Series This December

Fans of edge-of-your-seat thrillers will soon be treated to a new chapter in the Panther’s Ghosts series as authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma are set to release The Dealer, the much-anticipated third book of the franchise. With a reputation for blending geopolitical reality with fast-paced fiction, Ajit and Anil have carved a niche in the world of high-stakes political thrillers, and The Dealer is poised to elevate their storytelling prowess.
Drawing from real-life events and global politics, Ajit and Anil’s work resonates with readers who enjoy narratives that blend fact with fiction. The Dealer builds on the legacy of the first two books—Panther’s Ghosts – The Beginning and The Puppeteer—while delving deeper into global conspiracies and power struggles.
Published by Bloomsbury & Westland Publishing, this latest instalment revolves around India’s Prime Minister, Damodar Das, who becomes the target of an international assassination plot orchestrated by a mysterious figure known as The Dealer.
The novel promises a tightly woven narrative filled with intrigue, espionage, and covert operations that span across continents. “With The Dealer, we are taking readers even deeper into the shadowy world of global conspiracies,” said Ajit Menon. “We’ve upped the stakes, and this book explores the ruthless power plays that make for compelling fiction.”
The story follows a group of five elite operatives—known as The Panther’s Ghosts—as they race to stop the assassination before it's too late. The authors’ ability to mix real-world geopolitics with gripping fictional elements has been one of their trademarks, and The Dealer promises to be no different.
“What sets Ajit and Anil apart is their ability to take complex political landscapes and create a story that not only thrills but makes readers think,” commented Sanghamitra, editor at Westland Publishing. “The Dealer is filled with the same heart-pounding action and international intrigue that readers have come to expect.”
The excitement around The Dealer continues to build as fans eagerly await its December release. “If the first two books are anything to go by, The Dealer will only solidify their standing as masters of the political thriller genre,” said Amrita Talwar, Marketing Head at Westland Publishing.
For fans of political thrillers, December cannot come soon enough. Like the first two books featured in the ‘Top 15 must-read’ books of 2023 and 2024, The Dealer is expected to be another must-read that takes readers on a fast-paced journey through betrayal, conspiracies, and the race to save a nation.
"Ajit and Anil', craft yet another thrilling and unsettling narrative that gives readers a haunting glimpse into the darker side of international power struggles."
