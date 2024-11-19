Pitfalls Of American Financial Landscape

Since 2008,unexpected events in the global financial landscape have happened in rapid succession.Be it the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank,be it the abrupt collapse of Signature Bank and the Great Recession of 2008-09 the subprime mortgage crisis, the liquidation of Leyhman Brothers.All these financial institutions once had a great standing in the American financial landscape but the reluctant administrative and regulatory oversight were an upshot of the disintegration of the aforesaid big players.The main problem with all these banks were they laid enough stress on one industry and granted credit recklessly expecting substantial returns .The Silicon Valley Bank(SVB) that was an undisputed messiah for the tech startups imploded due to mis-administration and an unforeseen downturn in the tech-Market.