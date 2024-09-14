Peak Pods To Revolutionize High-Altitude Habitats For Sub-Zero Environment

Key features include:

Sustainable and energy-efficient technology and design: A technological breakthrough has enabled the shelter to achieve 15° C in sub-zero temperatures up to -40° C without fuel or electricity.

Bio Toilets : All Peak Pods are equipped with state-of-the-art bio-toilets which efficiently convert human waste into grey water.

Relocatable Modular and Customizable Architecture : Peak Pods' are modular and lightweight design allows for easy assembly and dismantling with 100% relocatablity & modularity of all the parts of the structure. The structures can be customized to different shapes and sizes to comply for requirements beyond military applications like fast track hospitals, eco-friendly resorts, quickly deployable disaster relief camps, residential buildings and multipurpose storage shelters

Sturdy Design : The structure's robust design allows it to sustain wind speeds up to 190 km/hour and prevents snow accumulation (No Civil work required).

Smart Climate Control Systems : Equipped with intelligent climate control systems, the pods automatically regulate internal temperature and maintain balance levels of Co2 and O2 concentration inside the shelter. It also has an efficient energy recovery ventilation system for providing fresh air.

Solar powered off grid shelters : Peak Pods are green structures which are solar powered therefore minimizing the environmental footprint, with zero emissions while providing self-sustaining energy to run all connected equipment’s including motor pumps, lights, charging points etc.

All other amenities like Sofa cum bed, separate hot & cold storage for luggage and food items, warm water tank are readily available

The habitat has undergone extensive trials in the harsh and frigid environments of Leh, Durbuk, and DBO in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas. The physical testing have been successful and efficiently working in temperatures as low as minus 40°C and with working bio toilets which are fully functional and operational.

“The launch of Peak Pods is a testament to our commitment to solving real-world challenges through innovation and technology, and it has taken us almost four years of hard work and dedication to create this solution”, shares Mr Vinay Mittal, Managing Director of DTECH 360 Innovations. “We recognized the need for a solution that could provide safe and sustainable housing in high-altitude regions, where extreme cold can make living conditions unbearable. Peak Pods fill this gap by combining modern design, research, and cutting-edge technology in achieving 15 C inside the shelter in sub-zero temperature upto -40 C without using fuel or electricity along with facility of inbuilt toilets, No such holistic solutions is available anywhere in the world.”

Peak Pods eliminate the disadvantages of traditional and conventional solutions, which are fixed and generally not portable and, therefore, not suitable for non-motorable areas. Conventional structures require civil work for the foundation, making them time-consuming and labour-intensive. The requirement of kerosene-based heaters and power gen-sets makes them noisy and polluting, necessitates regular fuel runs, and increases operating costs. They also do not address the aspects of snow accumulation or the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. The toilets are also separate and placed far off from the main tents.

We envision the future by aiming for the development of shelters that will be equipped with advanced AI systems, harnessing energy from hydrogen, wind, and other renewable resources and powered with the process of “Hydro Capture”, enabling atmospheric humidity condensation for onsite water generation. Using the reverse thermochemical process, peak pods can offer cooling in warm climate conditions. A centralised network enables the integration of services like energy management and security systems, offering adaptative breathability and comfortable, sustainable living.

