Nooro Whole Body Massager Review: Total Relief Or Total Hype?

Unbox and Charge Start by taking the Nooro Whole Body Massager out of the package. Sticky pads, a USB charging cord, the device, and the user handbook are all included. Connect the USB cord and plug it into a power source to charge the device completely. The light usually takes approximately an hour to charge, after which it will go off entirely.

Attach the Sticky Pads After charging, remove the adhesive pads and clear the film. Put them on the part of your body that is causing you pain or discomfort. Comfortably adhering to your skin, the pads provide efficient stimulation. The Nooro Whole Body Massager may be turned on by pressing the power button.

Turn On the Device When the device is ready to use, you will notice it light up. This is where you may start personalizing your massage. Depending on your demands, you may select six different massage modes using the mode button.

Select Your Mode and Intensity Additionally, you may change the intensity by clicking the "increase" or "decrease" buttons. After starting on a low setting, progressively adjust the intensity to your comfort level.