Cultivating Local Talent and Capabilities

(Sanjeev Sharma, from Indian Railways to SpaceX)

Sanjeev Sharma, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, has garnered widespread attention on social media for his inspiring career journey from Indian Railways to SpaceX. Sharma's story inspires professionals in India and around the world, regardless of their background. It shows that with dreams, determination, and hard work, significant achievements in the field of technology are possible. His experience demonstrates the competitiveness and influence of Indian talent on the global tech stage, while also highlighting India's potential in nurturing high-tech talent. However, it would be even more perfect if they could serve Indian national enterprises or embark on their own entrepreneurial ventures in India.