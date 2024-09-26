In recognition of the United Nations' International Day of Older Persons, Charista Foundation in partnership with SENI by TZMO, India is organizing The National Symposium on Elder Psychological Wellbeing 2024 (NSEPW) on October 1, 2024.
A pivotal event aimed at addressing the rising issue of loneliness and depression amongst the elderly population at discussing, interpreting and policy making levels.
The program design is quite an intriguing one and will keep the audience captive intellectually as well emotionally and promises to invoke ‘empathy’. The two panel discussions scheduled before and after lunch are an eclectic mix of experts from varied professional backgrounds. The audience is expected to be a mix of active seniors, retired elders, young and middle-aged professionals as well as students from the Psychology and Sociology streams of various institutions across Bangalore.
The highlight of #nsepw24 will be the talk delivered by Dr. Saketh M, Research Fellow of Neurophysiology in the Centre of Consciousness Studies, NIMHANS that will address the impact of meditation, mantra chanting, sound and music on the mind. The talk is a prelude to the one hour long ‘Sound & Music Meditation Concert’ by renowned and internationally certified Sound Therapists and Musicians. Dr. Saketh M. says, “There is evidence that brain cells do not age the way the rest of the body does. And it is quite possible to capitalize on this truth to choose the pursuit of physical and mental health even during old age.”
With urbanization and lifestyle changes accelerating globally, loneliness has become a major concern, especially among older adults. Studies show that loneliness can be as harmful to health as smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. In India, over 104 million people are aged 60 and above (about 9.4% of the population), with the percentage expected to rise significantly in the coming years (put at 19.5%, if population figures are constant). The symposium aims to shed light on these issues and explore ideas, policies, empathy-driven approaches, and societal changes along with forming an effective policy by the government, much needed to address the psychological well-being of older persons.
The event will bring together experts, policymakers, and domain thought leaders to discuss progressive policies and empathy-led solutions for tackling elder loneliness and mental health concerns.
Among the distinguished guests are :
Padmashri Dr. Syed M. H. Kirmani, World Cup-winning cricketer & Crisis Man
Ms. Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson - Kirloskar Systems Limited
Col. Achal Sridharan Founder - Covai Care Retirement Homes, Coimbatore
Dr. Radha S. Murthy, President - Dementia Alliance India, Founder - Nightingales Center for Aging and Alzheimer’s
Mrs. Shabeena Sultana - Hon. Consul - Republic of Tunisia, Founder - Kreto & Warmth
Dr. Manjula Raman - Pedagogist, Social Entrepreneur, Padmashri nominee and 2X President Awardee
Mr. Bala Gandhekar - Film maker [FTI, Pune Alumnus], Photographer, Writer, Founder - Hoopsters
Dr. Saketh M. - Sr. Research Fellow P.hD (Neurophysiology), Center for Consciousness Studies, NIMHANS
NSEPW 2024 invites policy makers, healthcare professionals, corporations, and individuals to come together in support of India’s aging population. By fostering dialogue and promoting solutions, we can create a society that cares for and uplifts its elders, ensuring their psychological well-being.
To know more about the event please contact Anil Kumar P.
+91-9007964170 / anil@charista.in
Managing Trustee
Charista Foundation
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.