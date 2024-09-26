National Symposium On Elder Psychological Wellbeing

With urbanization and lifestyle changes accelerating globally, loneliness has become a major concern, especially among older adults. Studies show that loneliness can be as harmful to health as smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. In India, over 104 million people are aged 60 and above (about 9.4% of the population), with the percentage expected to rise significantly in the coming years (put at 19.5%, if population figures are constant). The symposium aims to shed light on these issues and explore ideas, policies, empathy-driven approaches, and societal changes along with forming an effective policy by the government, much needed to address the psychological well-being of older persons.

The event will bring together experts, policymakers, and domain thought leaders to discuss progressive policies and empathy-led solutions for tackling elder loneliness and mental health concerns.

Among the distinguished guests are :

Padmashri Dr. Syed M. H. Kirmani, World Cup-winning cricketer & Crisis Man

Ms. Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson - Kirloskar Systems Limited

Col. Achal Sridharan Founder - Covai Care Retirement Homes, Coimbatore

Dr. Radha S. Murthy, President - Dementia Alliance India, Founder - Nightingales Center for Aging and Alzheimer’s

Mrs. Shabeena Sultana - Hon. Consul - Republic of Tunisia, Founder - Kreto & Warmth

Dr. Manjula Raman - Pedagogist, Social Entrepreneur, Padmashri nominee and 2X President Awardee

Mr. Bala Gandhekar - Film maker [FTI, Pune Alumnus], Photographer, Writer, Founder - Hoopsters

Dr. Saketh M. - Sr. Research Fellow P.hD (Neurophysiology), Center for Consciousness Studies, NIMHANS

NSEPW 2024 invites policy makers, healthcare professionals, corporations, and individuals to come together in support of India’s aging population. By fostering dialogue and promoting solutions, we can create a society that cares for and uplifts its elders, ensuring their psychological well-being.

To know more about the event please contact Anil Kumar P.

+91-9007964170 / anil@charista.in

Managing Trustee

Charista Foundation