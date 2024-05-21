Change of name is a significant milestone in life, often signifying a new beginning or a transition in identity. Whether due to Spelling error, marriage, divorce, personal reasons, Documentation error or cultural reasons, An individual applying for name change must walk through a process that includes legal formalities and public notification. One important step in this process is publishing name change ads in Mumbai newspapers, this ensures legal compliance and public awareness.
Here's a comprehensive guide on how to undertake this process seamlessly.
Name Change Ads:
Name change ads, also known as 'change of name' ads, serve as formal and legal announcements of an individual's decision to change their name legally. These ads are published in newspapers to fulfill legal requirements like passport and notify the public of the change.
Name Change Ad Procedure:
The procedure for publishing a name change ad in Mumbai newspapers involves several steps:
Verification of Name Change: Ensure that the name change complies with legal requirements and obtain the necessary documents such as a gazette notification or court order.
Drafting the Advertisement: Prepare the advertisement content according to the format prescribed by the newspaper. Typically, the ad includes details such as the old name, new name, reason for the change, and contact information.
Usually the ads used in Passport are as follows:
I have changed my name from Nitin Ashok Jain to Rahul Ashok Jain as per Documents
Selecting Newspapers: Choose newspapers in Mumbai where you want to publish the ad. Consider factors such as approval, circulation, audience reach, and cost.
Submission: Submit the drafted advertisement along with the required documents such as affidavit or Photo ID proof to the newspaper's advertising department or ad agency.
Publication: Once the newspaper publication house or an ad agency approves the ad, it will be scheduled for publication on the specified date.
Reasons for Change of Name:
There are variety of reasons why individuals opt for a change of name:
Spelling Errors : A very common reason for which people usually opt for name change / correction. People usually find lots of discrepancies in their educational documents where the names / surnames have different spellings.
Marriage: In Mumbai and all over Maharashtra, especially women, change their surname post-marriage.
Divorce: Some women revert to their maiden name after divorce.
Personal Preference: Individuals might choose to change their name for personal or professional reasons, such as choosing a name that better reflects their identity or aspirations, also sometimes people dislike their names.
Religious Reasons: Changes in religious affiliation or cultural identity may prompt individuals to change their names.
Newspapers in Mumbai:
Mumbai has a wide variety of both English and Marathi publications. Some prominent newspapers where name change ads can be published include:
Indian Express
Loksatta
The Times of India
Active Times
Mumbai Lakshadeep
Free Press Journal
Navshakti
Maharashtra Times etc
How to Publish Name Change Ad and public Notice ads
To publish a name change ad in Mumbai newspapers, follow these steps:
Contact the advertising department of the chosen newspaper or the newspaper ad agency like changeofnameads.com
Inquire about the advertisement rates, formats, and submission guidelines.
Provide the necessary details and documents for drafting the ad
Review the draft ad provided and make any necessary changes or revisions.
Make the payment for the advertisement.
Await confirmation and publication of the ad on the scheduled date.
Similarly while publishing public Notice ads in newspapers in Mumbai it's essential to ensure that you comply with any legal requirements and guidelines set by the concerned authorities
Mumbai has several English, Marathi, Hindi, and other regional language newspapers where you can publish public notices. Newspapers like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Times, and Lokmat are popular choices.
Documents Required to Publish Name Change Ad:
The documents required to publish a name change ad typically include:
Affidavit or Photo ID proof such as Aadhar card, passport, or driver's license.
Time Duration and Copies required
It usually takes 24 hrs to publish Name change ad in any newspaper across Mumbai. 2 copies of each newspaper (One English and One Marathi) has to be purchased and submitted at the Passport seva Kendra and at the Police station for Verification.
Publishing name change ads in Mumbai newspapers is essential in the legal process of changing one's name. By Following proper Legal procedure and providing the necessary documents, individuals can ensure compliance with legal requirements and inform the public of their new identity. With Mumbai's ample newspaper options, individuals have many choices for fulfilling their name change announcements in gazettes and newspapers effectively.
Gazette :
A name change in the Central Gazette holds significant value for an individual or entity's identity. Whether for personal, professional, or organizational reasons.
The process typically involves submitting Documents like photo ID Proofs address proofs required by the Directorate of Government Printing and Stationary, central Government Delhi.
Advertisement
Once approved and published in the Central Gazette, the new name becomes officially recognized, affecting documents, contracts, and interactions with governmental and private organizations. Thus, the Central Gazette serves as a powerful platform for announcing name changes, thereby enabling smooth transition in both personal and professional spheres.