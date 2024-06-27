OutlookHub

Must-Have Sunscreens For Daily Use In The USA

Protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun is important all year round, not just in the summer months. Whether it’s a sunny day at the beach or a cloudy day in the city, wearing sunscreen every day can help prevent skin cancer, premature aging, and sunburn. Here are some of the best sunscreen brands in the US for protection for everyday use.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
1. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD UV Clear is a favorite among dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts alike. This lightweight, oil-free sunscreen is perfect for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. It contains zinc oxide and niacinamide, which help calm and protect the skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Follow the link below to buy the cream.

https://eltamd.com/products/uv-clear-broad-spectrum-spf-46

2. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 100

La Roche Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 100 is a great choice for those looking for maximum skin protection. This Sunscreen offers the highest SPF available, making it ideal for those with fair skin or those who spend a long time in the sun. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and leaves no residue, making it suitable for all skin types. It is also waterproof for up to 80 minutes, providing long-lasting protection during outdoor activities. Follow the link for more information.

https://www.laroche-posay.us/our-products/sun/body-sunscreen/anthelios-melt-in-milk-sunscreen-for-face-body-spf-100-antheliosmeltinmilkspf100.html

3. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a unique, gel-based sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection without leaving a greasy residue. It's completely invisible formula makes it an excellent choice for all skin tones and types. This sunscreen also doubles as a makeup primer, providing a smooth, matte finish that helps makeup last longer. It contains antioxidants and red algae, which protect the skin from blue light emitted by electronic devices. Click on the link below for more information.

https://supergoop.com/products/unseen-sunscreen?variant=31189107376226

4. Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

For those with an active lifestyle, Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 is a reliable option. This sunscreen is designed to withstand sweat and water, providing durable protection during intense physical activities. The broad-spectrum formula protects against both UVA and UVB rays and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Its non-greasy, quick-absorbing texture ensures it won't interfere with your workout or outdoor fun.

https://www.bananaboat.com/products/banana-boat-sport-ultra-lotion-spf-50

5. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen SPF 15

Alba Botanica offers affordable, plant-based skincare products, and their Hawaiian Sunscreen SPF 45 is no exception. This sunscreen is packed with botanical ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower oil, and tropical fruit extracts. It provides broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The formula is biodegradable and free of harmful chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Product Features

  • Skin Cancer Foundation recommended

  • broad spectrum protection

  • water resistant (up to 80 minutes)

  • biodegradable formula

  • no synthetic fragrances

  • Non-comedogenic

  • dermatologist tested

https://www.albabotanica.com/products-alba/hawaiian-sunscreen-10/

