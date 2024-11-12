Late Shri Ratan Tata posthumously felicitated among other astounding recipients
The Harmony Foundation hosted the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024 on the 10th of November, 2024, at Hotel Sofitel BKC, in Mumbai, from 6:30 PM onwards. The award celebrates and commemorates the legacy of Mother Teresa and is the only one endorsed by the Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, Kolkata. The award was graced by Hon. Justice Shri K.K. Tated as the Chief Guest, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; and other Guests of Honour such as Shri M.A. Sayeed, Member of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; Smt. Radhika Rastogi IAS, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra; among other distinguished guests, including renowned filmmaker Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, actress Ms.Soni Razdan and actor Mr. Denzil Smith.
During the prestigious award ceremony, Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman of the Harmony Foundation and Former Vice-Chairman of the Minorities Commission, emphasised the significance of the Harmony Foundation’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice. In his speech, he stated, "With all due respect and admiration for the Nobel Laureates, has anyone realised that the Nobel Prize was instituted by Alfred Nobel in the final phase of his life as a gesture of utmost remorse and apology for the devastating destruction caused by his invention of dynamite and other high explosives?"
"On the other hand, this award, in memory of Mother Teresa, espouses her ethos of selflessness, immortalised even during her lifetime as a saint. Hers is the legacy of a lifetime’s pursuit of social justice and the enduring face of peace for generations to come. Another very important thing I would like to proudly mention is that eight Nobel laureates, including the respected Dalai Lama, have accepted our award in the past after receiving the Nobel, which only shows the love and respect everyone around the world has for Mother Teresa," Dr. Mathai added.
Further shedding light on the importance of leadership embodying compassion like Mother Teresa, Dr. Abraham Mathai stated that it is unfortunate that in today’s world, true visionaries and statesmen are seriously lacking. He remarked that the world today desperately needs servant leadership undergirded by compassion—not dictatorship, which abuses power through the misuse of state machinery. Mother Teresa exemplified servant leadership through the virtues of compassion. She dedicated her life to caring for the poorest of the poor and continues to inspire leaders in all walks of life, including government and corporations. "Last year, when I spoke to the nuns in Gaza, they told me they were advised to leave, but they refused, risking their own lives to take care of the 30-odd children with disabilities. Isn’t this true humanity in action?" he shared. Additionally, Dr. Mathai urged leaders to prioritise cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over discord, and sustainability over exploitation. He emphasised that it is incumbent upon global citizens to demand action to address the pressing issues of our time.
In closing, Dr. Abraham Mathai expressed confidence that the day’s recipients would inspire a ripple effect, uniting everyone through acts of humanity in action. "I also believe that our award, which honours extraordinary compassionate contributions, will encourage corporates to partner with us to bring about positive change and to join us in making a lasting difference to humanity," he concluded.
For the 20th year of the award on the theme of “Humanity in Action” the ceremony celebrated individuals and organisations worldwide who demonstrate selfless service, compassion, and dedication to helping others including the posthumous award being conferred on Shri Ratan Tata. The theme highlighted the urgent need for compassion and unity in a world facing ongoing challenges, conflict, and suffering. Today, hostility and extremism pose serious threats to global peace and coexistence, adding to a host of other critical challenges we face. In these difficult times, the recipients of our award stand as symbols of hope, working tirelessly to make a real difference and uplift humanity. These recipients, advocates of humanity from diverse fields around the globe, are dedicated to spreading compassion, offering support, and uplifting communities. Their commitment reflected the profound legacy of Mother Teresa, inspiring us all to strive for a better world.
Recipients this year felicitated with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024:
1. Late Shri Ratan Tata: Posthumously awarded in recognition of his remarkable contributions, compassionate leadership, and humanitarian impact beyond his role in business, leaving a lasting legacy of service and social responsibility that continues to inspire and uplift communities. The posthumous award on his behalf was received by Mr. Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts.
2. Lena Grochowska and Władysław Grochowski: Jointly awarded in recognition of their extraordinary humanitarian efforts and compassionate services in supporting and empowering Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The award on their behalf was received by their grandson Mr.Jan Grochowski, and Ms.Aneta Żochowska, Director of the Lena Grochowska Foundation.
3. Palak Muchhal: Awarded in recognition of her dedication and the compassionate mission to fund three thousand life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children in India through singing.
4. Smile Train: Awarded in recognition for offering life-changing, free, high-quality cleft lip and palate treatments for over 2 million children in 95+ countries, fostering long-term sustainability through local medical professionals. The award on behalf of the organisation was received by Ms.Renu Mehta, Area Director - South Asia, Smile Train.
5. WaterAid International: Awarded in recognition of their dedication to providing clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene, along with collaboration with government agencies in 22 countries to advocate for water access and address the climate crisis. The award on behalf of the organisation was received by Mr. V K Madhavan, Chief Executive, WaterAid India.
6. Vision Rescue: Awarded in recognition of their dedication to rescuing children from exploitation, engaging them in education, and fostering intergenerational transformation for over two decades. The award was received by the Vision Rescue team Ms. Susan Raju Paul, CEO; Mr. Rajesh Jadhav, Managing Trustee; and Mr. Ajesh Jose, Director of Strategic Planning.
7. Chetna Gala Sinha: Awarded in recognition of her dedication and commitment to empowering rural women in India, and for innovative approaches to their financial inclusion and upskilling.
8. Julienne Lusenge: Awarded in recognition of her relentless pursuit of supporting survivors of sexual violence, and commitment to women's rights in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The award on her behalf was received by Ms. Wangechi Githaiga, Resource Mobilisation Officer, Fund for Congolese Women.
9. Purnata: Awarded in recognition of their relentless fight against human trafficking and humanitarian efforts to support and rehabilitate trafficking survivors in India. The award was received by founder Mr.Aaboo Varghese.
10. Jusoor: Awarded in recognition of their steadfast commitment and efforts to maximise the potential of Syrian children and youth affected by war and displacement through education and empowerment. The award was received by Mr. Khaled Abu Ajwa, Executive Director, Jusoor.
11. Rohini Nilekani: Awarded in recognition of her steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy, as well as exceptional contributions towards the betterment of Indian society. The award on her behalf was received by Mr.Gautam John, CEO, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.
12. White Helmets: The award was also presented to the organisation, the White Helmets, who were nominated in 2016 but were unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances; and they received their award this year. They were recognised for their extraordinary resilience and exemplary bravery in conducting rescue operations in war-torn Syria demonstrating an unwavering commitment to saving lives amidst overwhelming challenge. The award was received by Mr. Ahmed Ekzayez, Chief Programs Manager, White Helmets. They were felicitated by Mr.Sandeep Bali, Head of Prevention, International Committee of the Red Cross, and Dr.Farhat Mantoo, Executive Director, Médecins Sans Frontières, South Asia.
About Harmony Foundation
The Harmony Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Dr.Abraham Mathai, based in Mumbai, India. Its raison d’être is the strengthening of social cohesion among various communities and working towards the benefit of all without any discrimination.
The humanitarian contributions of the revered saint, Mother Teresa, rooted in compassion and humanity, continues to inspire us all. Harmony Foundation’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice honours her legacy of kindness and love by recognizing the compassionate efforts of our recipients. Instituted in 2005, the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice has celebrated the dedication of individuals and organisations worldwide in promoting peace, harmony, and social justice. For the past 19 years, this prestigious award has recognized selfless individuals and groups who stand as beacons of hope, striving to make the world a better place. The award has been received by world leaders, 8 Nobel Laureates, global organisations, and remarkable individuals.
Dr. Abraham Mathai
Founder Chairman – Harmony Foundation &
Former Vice-Chairman - Minorities Commission
Mobile: +919870061184
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.