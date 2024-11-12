Late Shri Ratan Tata posthumously felicitated among other astounding recipients

The Harmony Foundation hosted the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024 on the 10th of November, 2024, at Hotel Sofitel BKC, in Mumbai, from 6:30 PM onwards. The award celebrates and commemorates the legacy of Mother Teresa and is the only one endorsed by the Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, Kolkata. The award was graced by Hon. Justice Shri K.K. Tated as the Chief Guest, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; and other Guests of Honour such as Shri M.A. Sayeed, Member of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; Smt. Radhika Rastogi IAS, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra; among other distinguished guests, including renowned filmmaker Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, actress Ms.Soni Razdan and actor Mr. Denzil Smith.



During the prestigious award ceremony, Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman of the Harmony Foundation and Former Vice-Chairman of the Minorities Commission, emphasised the significance of the Harmony Foundation’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice. In his speech, he stated, "With all due respect and admiration for the Nobel Laureates, has anyone realised that the Nobel Prize was instituted by Alfred Nobel in the final phase of his life as a gesture of utmost remorse and apology for the devastating destruction caused by his invention of dynamite and other high explosives?"