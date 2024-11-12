OutlookHub

Mother Teresa Memorial Awards For Social Justice 2024

Celebrating 20 years of global advocates of Humanity: The prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024 held on 10th November, 2024.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
(L-R) Mr. Siddharth Sharma, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Justice Shri K.K. Tated
Mother Teresa Memorial Awards For Social Justice 2024
info_icon

Late Shri Ratan Tata posthumously felicitated among other astounding recipients

The Harmony Foundation hosted the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024 on the 10th of November, 2024, at Hotel Sofitel BKC, in Mumbai, from 6:30 PM onwards. The award celebrates and commemorates the legacy of Mother Teresa and is the only one endorsed by the Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, Kolkata. The award was graced by Hon. Justice Shri K.K. Tated as the Chief Guest, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; and other Guests of Honour such as Shri M.A. Sayeed, Member of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission; Smt. Radhika Rastogi IAS, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra; among other distinguished guests, including renowned filmmaker Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, actress Ms.Soni Razdan and actor Mr. Denzil Smith.

During the prestigious award ceremony, Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman of the Harmony Foundation and Former Vice-Chairman of the Minorities Commission, emphasised the significance of the Harmony Foundation’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice. In his speech, he stated, "With all due respect and admiration for the Nobel Laureates, has anyone realised that the Nobel Prize was instituted by Alfred Nobel in the final phase of his life as a gesture of utmost remorse and apology for the devastating destruction caused by his invention of dynamite and other high explosives?"

"On the other hand, this award, in memory of Mother Teresa, espouses her ethos of selflessness, immortalised even during her lifetime as a saint. Hers is the legacy of a lifetime’s pursuit of social justice and the enduring face of peace for generations to come. Another very important thing I would like to proudly mention is that eight Nobel laureates, including the respected Dalai Lama, have accepted our award in the past after receiving the Nobel, which only shows the love and respect everyone around the world has for Mother Teresa," Dr. Mathai added.

Further shedding light on the importance of leadership embodying compassion like Mother Teresa, Dr. Abraham Mathai stated that it is unfortunate that in today’s world, true visionaries and statesmen are seriously lacking. He remarked that the world today desperately needs servant leadership undergirded by compassion—not dictatorship, which abuses power through the misuse of state machinery. Mother Teresa exemplified servant leadership through the virtues of compassion. She dedicated her life to caring for the poorest of the poor and continues to inspire leaders in all walks of life, including government and corporations. "Last year, when I spoke to the nuns in Gaza, they told me they were advised to leave, but they refused, risking their own lives to take care of the 30-odd children with disabilities. Isn’t this true humanity in action?" he shared. Additionally, Dr. Mathai urged leaders to prioritise cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over discord, and sustainability over exploitation. He emphasised that it is incumbent upon global citizens to demand action to address the pressing issues of our time.

In closing, Dr. Abraham Mathai expressed confidence that the day’s recipients would inspire a ripple effect, uniting everyone through acts of humanity in action. "I also believe that our award, which honours extraordinary compassionate contributions, will encourage corporates to partner with us to bring about positive change and to join us in making a lasting difference to humanity," he concluded.

For the 20th year of the award on the theme of “Humanity in Action” the ceremony celebrated individuals and organisations worldwide who demonstrate selfless service, compassion, and dedication to helping others including the posthumous award being conferred on Shri Ratan Tata. The theme highlighted the urgent need for compassion and unity in a world facing ongoing challenges, conflict, and suffering. Today, hostility and extremism pose serious threats to global peace and coexistence, adding to a host of other critical challenges we face. In these difficult times, the recipients of our award stand as symbols of hope, working tirelessly to make a real difference and uplift humanity. These recipients, advocates of humanity from diverse fields around the globe, are dedicated to spreading compassion, offering support, and uplifting communities. Their commitment reflected the profound legacy of Mother Teresa, inspiring us all to strive for a better world.

Recipients this year felicitated with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2024:

1. Late Shri Ratan Tata: Posthumously awarded in recognition of his remarkable contributions, compassionate leadership, and humanitarian impact beyond his role in business, leaving a lasting legacy of service and social responsibility that continues to inspire and uplift communities. The posthumous award on his behalf was received by Mr. Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts.

2. Lena Grochowska and Władysław Grochowski: Jointly awarded in recognition of their extraordinary humanitarian efforts and compassionate services in supporting and empowering Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The award on their behalf was received by their grandson Mr.Jan Grochowski, and Ms.Aneta Żochowska, Director of the Lena Grochowska Foundation.

(L- R)-Mr.Jan Grochowski, Ms.Aneta Żochowska, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Justice Shri K.K.Tated
info_icon


3. Palak Muchhal: Awarded in recognition of her dedication and the compassionate mission to fund three thousand life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children in India through singing.

(L-R) Mr. Denzil Smith, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Ms.Palak Muchhal
info_icon

4. Smile Train: Awarded in recognition for offering life-changing, free, high-quality cleft lip and palate treatments for over 2 million children in 95+ countries, fostering long-term sustainability through local medical professionals. The award on behalf of the organisation was received by Ms.Renu Mehta, Area Director - South Asia, Smile Train.

(L-R) Ms.Renu Mehta, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Shri. M.A.Sayeed
info_icon

5. WaterAid International: Awarded in recognition of their dedication to providing clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene, along with collaboration with government agencies in 22 countries to advocate for water access and address the climate crisis. The award on behalf of the organisation was received by Mr. V K Madhavan, Chief Executive, WaterAid India.

(L-R) Mr. V.K. Madhavan, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Justice Shri. K.K. Tated
info_icon

6. Vision Rescue: Awarded in recognition of their dedication to rescuing children from exploitation, engaging them in education, and fostering intergenerational transformation for over two decades. The award was received by the Vision Rescue team Ms. Susan Raju Paul, CEO; Mr. Rajesh Jadhav, Managing Trustee; and Mr. Ajesh Jose, Director of Strategic Planning.

(L-R) Mr. Ajesh Jose, Mr.Rajesh Jadhav, Ms.Susan Raju Paul, Mr.Mahesh Bhatt, Ms.Soni Razdan, Dr.Abraham Mathai
info_icon

7. Chetna Gala Sinha: Awarded in recognition of her dedication and commitment to empowering rural women in India, and for innovative approaches to their financial inclusion and upskilling.

(L-R) Ms.Chetna Gala Sinha, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Smt.Radhika Rastogi IAS
info_icon

8. Julienne Lusenge: Awarded in recognition of her relentless pursuit of supporting survivors of sexual violence, and commitment to women's rights in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The award on her behalf was received by Ms. Wangechi Githaiga, Resource Mobilisation Officer, Fund for Congolese Women.

(L-R) Dr.Abraham Mathai, Justice Shri.K.K Tated, Ms.Wangechi Githaiga
info_icon

9. Purnata: Awarded in recognition of their relentless fight against human trafficking and humanitarian efforts to support and rehabilitate trafficking survivors in India. The award was received by founder Mr.Aaboo Varghese.

(L-R) Mr.Aaboo Varghese, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Shri. M.A.Sayeed
info_icon

10. Jusoor: Awarded in recognition of their steadfast commitment and efforts to maximise the potential of Syrian children and youth affected by war and displacement through education and empowerment. The award was received by Mr. Khaled Abu Ajwa, Executive Director, Jusoor.

(L-R) Mr.Khaled Abu Ajwa, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Shri. M.A.Sayeed
info_icon

11. Rohini Nilekani: Awarded in recognition of her steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy, as well as exceptional contributions towards the betterment of Indian society. The award on her behalf was received by Mr.Gautam John, CEO, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

(L-R) Mr.Gautam John, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Smt. Radhika Rastogi IAS
info_icon

12. White Helmets: The award was also presented to the organisation, the White Helmets, who were nominated in 2016 but were unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances; and they received their award this year. They were recognised for their extraordinary resilience and exemplary bravery in conducting rescue operations in war-torn Syria demonstrating an unwavering commitment to saving lives amidst overwhelming challenge. The award was received by Mr. Ahmed Ekzayez, Chief Programs Manager, White Helmets. They were felicitated by Mr.Sandeep Bali, Head of Prevention, International Committee of the Red Cross, and Dr.Farhat Mantoo, Executive Director, Médecins Sans Frontières, South Asia.

(L- R) Mr. Cdr. Sandeep Bali, Mr.Ahmed Ekzayez, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Dr.Farhat Mantoo
info_icon

About Harmony Foundation

The Harmony Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Dr.Abraham Mathai, based in Mumbai, India. Its raison d’être is the strengthening of social cohesion among various communities and working towards the benefit of all without any discrimination.

The humanitarian contributions of the revered saint, Mother Teresa, rooted in compassion and humanity, continues to inspire us all. Harmony Foundation’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice honours her legacy of kindness and love by recognizing the compassionate efforts of our recipients. Instituted in 2005, the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice has celebrated the dedication of individuals and organisations worldwide in promoting peace, harmony, and social justice. For the past 19 years, this prestigious award has recognized selfless individuals and groups who stand as beacons of hope, striving to make the world a better place. The award has been received by world leaders, 8 Nobel Laureates, global organisations, and remarkable individuals.

Dr. Abraham Mathai

Founder Chairman – Harmony Foundation &
Former Vice-Chairman - Minorities Commission
Mobile: +919870061184

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy: Shami To Return To Competitive Action For Bengal Against Madhya Pradesh
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australian Opener McSweeney Braces For Bumrah Test In Perth
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Western Australia Curator Cautions India Ahead Of Perth Test
  4. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  2. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Koeman Gives De Jong Update Ahead Of Netherlands' Clash Against Hungary
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Doku, De Ketelaere Withdraw From Belgium Squad For Italy, Israel Games
  5. Juventus Vs Arsenal, Women's Champions League: Mead Sings Slegers Praises Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Thailand Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Thai Defenders Deny Japanese Players Any Chances | THA 1-0 JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match
  4. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  5. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Situation Tense After Encounters; Curfew Imposed In Jiribam
  2. UP By-Polls: In SP-Stronghold Sisamau, Politics Of Family, Religion And Caste At Play
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto
  4. Gujarat: Fire At Vadodara IOCL Refinery Kills 2
  5. Russia Deputy PM Denis Manturov Calls On Modi; Discusses Trade, Energy
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  2. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
  3. North Korea Ratifies Major Defence Treaty With Russia As Allies Strengthen Ties
  4. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto