Milestone Achieved In Jan Aushadhi Kendras Sales – ₹200 Crores In September 2024

In the last 10 years under PMBJP, the sale of medicines worth ₹6100 Crores through Kendras has led to estimated savings of ₹30,000 Crores for citizens compared to branded medicines. Under the PMBJP, medicines are priced at a maximum of 50% of the average price of the top three branded medicines. The prices of Jan Aushadhi medicines, surgical devices, and nutraceutical products are at least 50% cheaper, and in some cases, 80% to 90% lower than the market price of branded medicines.