Milestone Achieved In Jan Aushadhi Kendras Sales – ₹200 Crores In September 2024

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), as of September 30, 2024, a total of 13,822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established across the country. Notably, in September 2024, these Kendras achieved record sales of ₹200 Crores, marking the highest monthly sales in the history of the PMBJP.
For comparison, in September 2023, sales were ₹141 Crores, highlighting a significant 42% year-on-year growth. This remarkable increase reflects the program’s success in providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to the masses. Up to September 2024, there has been a 31.20% total annual growth, with the sales target of ₹913.30 Crores already achieved. Almost 10 lakh people purchase medicines daily from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
In the last 10 years under PMBJP, the sale of medicines worth ₹6100 Crores through Kendras has led to estimated savings of ₹30,000 Crores for citizens compared to branded medicines. Under the PMBJP, medicines are priced at a maximum of 50% of the average price of the top three branded medicines. The prices of Jan Aushadhi medicines, surgical devices, and nutraceutical products are at least 50% cheaper, and in some cases, 80% to 90% lower than the market price of branded medicines.
The Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is progressing rapidly towards achieving the target of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India.
This milestone would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of Dr. Arunish Chawla, Secretary, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in achieving this success.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.