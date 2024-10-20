Maheshwar Hazari Drives Bihar’s Development Vision Through Information And Public Relations Department

Through his efforts, the government’s initiatives are not only being communicated effectively. Still, they are also contributing to a more informed and empowered Bihar, ready to meet future challenges with resilience and unity. Minister Hazari’s focus on enhancing the public’s role in governance and preserving the state’s cultural heritage solidifies his position as a key figure in Bihar’s developmental journey. As Bihar strides toward becoming a model of good governance, the IPR department’s contributions under Minister Hazari’s leadership will continue to shape the state’s success for years to come.