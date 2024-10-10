Maharashtra's Urban Cleanliness Revolution: The Impact Of ICT-Based Waste Management

Swachh Maharashtra 2.0: The Role of ICT in Waste Management

On September 30, 2022, the success of Maharashtra's initiative was evident during the launch of Swachh Maharashtra 2.0. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasized how ICT-based solutions have enhanced efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the state's waste management system. He pointed out that true transformation is achieved when systems can be held accountable, and ICT enables the monitoring of asset deployment, performance, and potential inefficiencies. Maharashtra's rise to the top position in the Swachh Survekshan rankings is a testament to the effectiveness of this technological integration.