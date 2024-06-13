Luxury Beach Resorts In India: Where To Stay For A Perfect Summer Getaway

As the scorching summer sun beckons, there's no better way to escape the heat than by retreating to the serene shores of India's coastal paradises. Whether you're seeking a tranquil retreat or an indulgent escape, India's luxury beach resorts offer a perfect blend of opulence, relaxation, and breathtaking natural beauty. From the palm-fringed beaches of Goa to the secluded shores of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, here's a curated list of the finest luxury beach resorts in India where you can immerse yourself in luxury and rejuvenate your senses.