Luxurious Train Journeys in India: A Sumptuous Escape For Your Summer Vacation

As summer draws near, there's something enchanting about the idea of exploring the heart of India. In the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, there's a place where time feels different. It's a world where everything slows down, where every second is filled with elegance and charm. That place? It's the luxurious train journeys that crisscross India, offering an experience that feels like stepping back into a time of grandeur and sophistication.
Imagine boarding a train and being transported to a realm of luxury and comfort. From the moment you step on board, you're greeted by plush interiors and impeccable service. It's like stepping into a bygone era, where every detail is designed to pamper and delight. As the train chugs along, you're treated to breathtaking views of India's diverse landscapes. From rolling hills to ancient monuments, each passing scene is a reminder of the country's rich history and natural beauty.
But it's not just about the destinations – it's about the journey itself. On these luxury trains, every moment is an experience to savor. Whether you're enjoying a gourmet meal in the dining car or relaxing in your spacious cabin, every aspect of the journey is designed to elevate your experience to new heights. And then there are the excursions. From exploring ancient palaces to shopping in bustling markets, each stop along the way offers a chance to immerse yourself in India's vibrant culture and heritage. In a world where everything moves so fast, these luxury train journeys offer a welcome escape. They're a chance to slow down, to savor the moment, and to indulge in a bit of old-world glamor. So as summer approaches, why not treat yourself to a journey through the heart of India? Trust me, it's an experience you'll never forget.
1. Maharajas' Express
Embark on a regal journey aboard the Maharajas' Express, often dubbed as India's answer to the Orient Express. This luxurious train offers several itineraries, each promising a glimpse into the rich heritage and cultural tapestry of India. From the bustling streets of Delhi to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, from the majestic forts of Rajasthan to the serene backwaters of Kerala, Maharajas' Express covers it all in utmost luxury. Guests are treated to lavish suites, fine dining experiences, and curated off-train excursions that provide insights into India's royal past.
2. Palace on Wheels
Step into a world of elegance and grandeur aboard the Palace on Wheels, a train that recreates the bygone era of princely states and royal indulgence. Starting from Delhi, this week-long journey takes passengers through the royal cities of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, among others. Each cabin is meticulously designed to reflect the opulence of a bygone era, complete with modern amenities and personalized service. From camel safaris in the Thar Desert to cultural performances in royal palaces, Palace on Wheels offers a truly immersive experience in luxury travel.
Route - Palace on Wheels starts its signature journey from the capital of the country, Delhi (Safdarjung Railway Station). This itinerary is covering two Indian states, multiple architectural structures and some of the most beautiful sceneries and natural wealth of India. This 7 Nights / 8 Days trip is the right vacation to cover every element of Indian tourism. The trip covers Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur of Rajasthan. Out of Rajasthan, it covers the Mughal paradise, Agra (Taj Mahal). The trip starts and ends in Delhi.
3. Deccan Odyssey
Explore the enchanting landscapes and cultural treasures of western India aboard the Deccan Odyssey. This luxury train journey takes passengers on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra and Goa, showcasing the rich history, vibrant culture, and architectural marvels of the region. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, from the vineyards of Nashik to the pristine beaches of Goa, Deccan Odyssey promises a luxurious retreat amidst the beauty of the Deccan plateau. Guests can indulge in spa treatments, gourmet dining, and curated excursions, making this journey a truly unforgettable experience.
With the recent repackaging of Deccan Odyssey itineraries, the train now has 6 meticulously designed journeys to offer to its guests. The 6 journeys are named as Maharashtra Splendor, Indian Odyssey, Jewels of the Deccan, Maharashtra Wild Trail, Indian Sojourn and Hidden Treasures of Gujarat. During the course of these train journeys, you will explore rock-cut caves of Ajanta & Ellora, Vineyard of Nashik, Palaces of Kolhapur, beaches and churches of Goa, Mumbai, spiritual town of Sahyadri and Tadoba Wildlife Sanctuary.
4. Golden Chariot
Experience the charm of southern India aboard the Golden Chariot, a luxury train that traverses through the picturesque landscapes of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. Each cabin is elegantly appointed with modern amenities and inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the region. From the architectural wonders of Hampi to the wildlife sanctuaries of Kabini, from the pristine beaches of Goa to the backwaters of Kerala, Golden Chariot offers a diverse array of experiences. Guests can savor regional delicacies, engage in cultural performances, and embark on guided tours to explore the hidden gems of southern India.
Route: While the Golden Chariot journey is centered around South India, the train routes differ according to the itinerary. All 3 journeys start & end at Bengaluru but cover different destinations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa & Kerala. The given information is subject to change, however, the guest is requested to log on to Golden Chariot's official website i.e. www.goldenchariot.org for more information.
Timings: Golden Chariot operates on following itineraries:-
1. Pride Of Karnataka (5 Nights / 6 Days):- Bengaluru - Bandipur - Mysore - Halebidu - Chikamgaluru - Hampi - Pattadakal & Aihole - Goa - Bengaluru
2. Jewels of South (5 Nights / 6 Days):- Bengaluru - Mysore - Hampi - Mahabalipuram - Thanjavur and Chettinad - Cochin - Kumarakom -Bengaluru
3. Glimpses of Karnataka (3 Nights / 4 Days) - Bengaluru - Bandipur - Mysore - Hampi - Bengaluru
The given information is subject to change, however, the guest is requested to log on to Golden Chariot's official website i.e. www.goldenchariot.org for more information about its route and itineraries.
Ticket Prices: A ticket for The Golden Chariot's Deluxe Cabin is priced at Rs. 398160 for the 'Pride of Karnataka with Goa' (5N/6D) & 'Jewels of South' (5N/6D) itinerary while the 'Glimpses of Karnataka' (3N/4D) tour is priced at Rs.265440.
Luxury train journeys in India offer more than just transportation; they provide a window into the opulent past and cultural heritage of the country. Whether it's the regal charm of the Maharajas' Express or the enchanting landscapes of the Deccan Odyssey, these train journeys promise a luxurious experience that transcends time. So, hop aboard and embark on a journey of a lifetime through the golden age of travel in India.
