Kundali Matching - Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

How to match Kundali: You search ten places, and nine will give you automated reports. Sometimes, the results come in less than five minutes. We get common results: Gun matching less than 18 is not a good match, above 30 is a good match, and anything above 30 is an excellent match. I don't want to comment on this method of online kundali match by date of birth.

In kundli matching for marriage, there are 36 points that most people know.

Varna Koot (Work) matching – 1 point. Vashya Koot (Dominance) matching – 2 points Tara Koot (Destiny) matching – 3 points. Yoni Koot (Mentality) matching – 4 points. Grah Maitri Koot (Friendliness) – 5 points. Gana Koot (Temperament) matching – 6 points. Bhakoot Dosha (Love and romance) - 7 points. Nadi Dosha (progeny/health) matching – 8 points.

In addition to these parameters, Mangal Milan is another very significant aspect of Jataka matching/Kundli matching by date of birth. It directly relates to the longevity or serious health of the spouse, though astrologers relate it to many other repercussions. These are all person-specific and cannot be laid down universally for all.

The main points to match kundli by date of birth come from the last three Koota, which amount to 21 out of total 36 points in Gun matching. Just by seeing online Kundli matching results, people may like to decide whether to reject or accept any marriage profile.

But did you know that in over 50% of cases, there is a possibility that these main doshas get cancelled or counterbalanced within the two kundlis? The point of concern is that this aspect is mostly unknown, or astrologers do not know how to check this. I am witness to many cases where all these three major doshas Kundli matching get nullified, and the score jumps by 21.

This subject is so confusing and propagated in a manner that people make their opinions just based on online Kundali matching scores. By doing this, you may miss the best life partner or marry someone with low matching relationship compatibility. Both ways, you are erring in your decision.

Do not believe what I say or any kundli match method says, if you have understood the importance of marriage kundli matching, read a case history.

Girl – Ms XY – 08.02.1997, 8.04 PM, Wellington, TN, India

Boy – Mr AB – 17.03.1997, 03.38 AM, New Delhi.

This couple in their relationship wanted to marry but were stuck due to initially scoring 12 out of 36 in the Ashtakoot matching, due to Nadi Dosha and Bhakoot Dosha.

Now, read every word very carefully if you want to understand how to check horoscope matching.

Bhakoot Dosha - Boy's rashi Gemini, Girl's Rashi Aquarius, the Lords of both are friendlier to each other, so the Bhakoot Dosha was cancelled. Nadi Dosha - The Nakshatra lord of boy Arda and for girl's Nakshatra Shatabisha is same, Rahu but since it was in the second pada for boy and first pada for girl, so Nadi Dosha also gets a cancellation. Mangal Dosha - The boy was not Manglik but the girl was Manglik, with Mangal sitting with Rahu in the second house. But the boy has three malefic planets, Surya, Ketu, and Saturn, in the third house, which neutralizes the mangal Dosha of the girl. So, no effect on Manglik dosha, though the boy's father was scared that the girl was Manglik from the second house. The Mangal Dosha also gets cancelled. The matching score moves from 12 to 27, with no impact of Bhakoot dosha/Nadi Dosha and Mangal dosha, what else do you need for a go-ahead?

However, the main doers of Marriage Venus, Jupiter and Seventh house lords, which decide the longevity of marriage had some mismatches.

Now, understand one more unknown but very relevant point here: the above couple knew each other, were eager to know how the Karakas mismatch would affect them and were ready to adapt and adjust to these points. So, my opinion was a go-ahead but if it was an arranged marriage, my opinion would have been NO. The method of checking kundali match differs for arranged and love marriages (in my opinion).

Eighth house Manglik/Ashtam Manglik is taken as a very serious blot in marriage charts, mainly for females, as it can have a serious impact of the spouse's life. But if all other parameters of matching kundli are ok, as explained above, there is a solution to this also. One should check the life span of the opposite spouse, and if that is good, the ashtam Manglik effect goes away. Many suggest hefty poojas to overcome the effects of Eighth house manglik, it could be their perception, but I recommend checking the opposite spouse's life span individually or some other factor in the opposite kundli but certainly do not recommend any materialistic ritual. Read one classic example below:

Boy – 19.11.1991, TOB: 00.05 am, Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

Girl - 28 July 1998, 04:05 p.m. Noida.

Boy is not Manglik but the girl Manglik from the eight house, Ashtam Manglik.

I checked the boy's longevity as an individual, it was good and not compromised.

Though he had Sun sitting in the Kendra, the boy's longevity happened to be good.

Moreover, the boy had Mangal in the third house and Saturn in the sixth house, which neutralizes the negative effect of the girl's Mangal dosha.

So, the effect of Manglik dosha, that too the eighth house manglik dosha gets neutralised. I doubt if such a minute thing can be seen using online kundli matching or even by a novice.

Kundli milan by name is another method taken to decide on marriage matching. I feel, kundli matching by name takes care of only Nakshatras matching and not other marriage matching parameters, as explained. Kundli milan, by name, can be the starting point, like gun milan, but it is not the sole criterion for making a marriage compatibility decision.

Marriage is a decision for life. Do not take a the decision in haste, do not depend on instant reports/online kundli matching score as none considers Navamsa kundli for marriage. Also, do not expect online tools to check the in-depth compatibility factors as explained above. In earlier times, family values had an implied readiness to adjust to many situations, which can be a question mark in the present time. This statement is based on my practical experience of over two decades of handling marriage matters before and after marriage, so please do not mistake or draw any conclusions without understanding the importance of matching marriage kundli and more importantly, how to match kundali for marriage. Read many such insights at marriage prediction on my website.

